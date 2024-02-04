SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants (Updated) ft. Leus du Plooy and Lizaad Williams

Pretoria Capitals secured a four-wicket win over MI Cape Town in the 28th game of SA20 2024 while Joburg Super Kings bagged a seven-wicket win over Durban Super Giants in the 29th clash.

Speaking of the 28th game, MI Cape Town batted first and posted a total of 163/9 in 20 overs. Rassie van der Dussen (60) and Ryan Rickelton (35) continued their good form while Kieron Pollard scored 33 runs. Capitals skipper Wayne Parnell was the wrecker-in-chief, claiming a four-wicket haul.

In the chase, the Capitals reached home with two balls to spare. Kyle Verreynne (34), Theunis de Bruyn (42), and Senuran Muthusamy (38*) played crucial knocks to take their side over the line. George Linde's two wickets for MICT went in vain.

Shifting our focus to the 29th clash, Durban Super Giants racked up a total of 203/6 in 20 overs. JJ Smuts (55), Wiaan Mulder (59), and Heinrich Klaasen (40) were the standout batters. Lizaad Williams claimed a three-wicket haul for JSK.

In the chase, Joburg Super Kings sealed the deal with one ball to spare and seven wickets in hand. Captain Faf du Plessis (57), Leus du Plooy (57), Wayne Madsen (44*), and Moeen Ali (26) played important knocks to take their side over the line.

That said, here are the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing SA20 2024.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 10 10 1 530 98 58.88 305 173.77 - 5 - 41 34 2 MP Breetzke (DSG) 10 10 0 383 78 38.3 265 144.52 - 2 - 37 22 3 JC Buttler (PR) 9 9 1 360 70* 45 254 141.73 - 3 - 39 11 4 H Klaasen (DSG) 10 10 2 350 85 43.75 169 207.1 - 3 - 22 28 5 HE van der Dussen (MICT) 10 10 0 328 104 32.8 222 147.74 1 1 1 23 16 6 JL du Plooy (JSK) 9 9 1 299 71 37.37 187 159.89 - 2 1 28 15 7 JT Smuts (DSG) 9 9 1 286 75 35.75 200 143 - 3 - 24 17 8 K Verreynne (PC) 7 6 2 256 116* 64 157 163.05 1 1 - 19 13 9 WG Jacks (PC) 10 9 0 245 101 27.22 136 180.14 1 1 1 23 18 10 TB Abell (SEC) 7 6 2 229 65 57.25 148 154.72 - 2 - 29 6

MICT opener Ryan Rickelton continues his domination on top of the batting standings with 530 runs. DSG batter Matthew Breetzke retained his second position with 383 runs from 10 innings.

Paarl Royals keeper-batter Jos Buttler has maintained his third rank with 360 runs from nine innings. DSG dashing batter Heinrich Klaasen settled his fourth spot with 350 runs from 10 matches. MICT batter Rassie van der Dussen holds on to the fifth spot, accumulating 328 runs.

Leus du Plooy moved up from the seventh spot to the sixth position, scoring 299 runs. JJ Smuts (286) propelled from eighth to seventh slot. Kyle Verreynne (256) propelled from 10th to eighth slot.

Pretoria Capitals batter Will Jacks slipped from the sixth spot to make it to the ninth position, scoring 245 runs. SEC batter Tom Abell descended from ninth to 10th rank, racking up 229 runs.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 LB Williams (JSK) 9 8 150 25 - 248 15 4/26 16.53 9.92 10 1 - 2 DJ Worrall (SEC) 8 8 180 30 - 237 14 3/20 16.92 7.9 12.85 - - 3 WD Parnell (PC) 8 7 138 23 1 243 14 4/33 17.35 10.56 9.85 1 - 4 L Ngidi (PR) 9 9 204 34 - 329 13 4/39 25.3 9.67 15.69 1 - 5 Noor Ahmad (DSG) 6 6 140 23.2 1 136 12 5/11 11.33 5.82 11.66 - 1 6 KA Maharaj (DSG) 10 10 192 32 - 225 11 2/17 20.45 7.03 17.45 - - 7 M Jansen (SEC) 8 8 179 29.5 1 240 11 3/27 21.81 8.04 16.27 - - 8 RJW Topley (DSG) 9 9 180 30 2 259 11 3/19 23.54 8.63 16.36 - - 9 MP Stoinis (DSG) 5 5 108 18 - 128 10 3/18 12.8 7.11 10.8 - - 10 OEG Baartman (SEC) 5 5 117 19.3 - 152 10 4/12 15.2 7.79 11.7 1 -

JSK pacer Lizaad Williams rocketed from third to top spot in the wickets standings, picking up 15 scalps. Daniel Worral moved one spot down to secure the second spot with 14 scalps at 16.92.

Pretoria Capitals pacer Wayne Parnell rocketed from 62nd spot to the third position, racking up 14 wickets at 17.35. Paarl’s Lungi Ngidi descended from second to fourth slot, picking up 13 wickets.

Noor Ahmad (12) climbed up from seventh to fifth spot. Keshav Maharaj (11) slipped from fourth to sixth position, averaging 20.45. Marco Jansen (11) descended one spot down to the seventh spot, averaging 21.81.

Reece Topley (11) glided down from fifth to eighth rank at an average of 23.54. Marcus Stoinis (10) and Ottniel Baartman (10) slipped one spot each to occupy the ninth and 10th slots at 12.8 and 15.2 respectively.

