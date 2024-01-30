SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings (Updated) ft. Faf du Plessis and Leus du Plooy

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) stunned MI Cape Town (MICT) by 10 wickets in a rain-curtailed eight-over game of SA20 2024 at Newlands in Cape Town on Monday (January 29).

Batting first, MI posted a total of 80/3 in eight overs. Rassie van der Dussen (16) Ryan Rickelton (23) and Kieron Pollard (33* off 10) were the standout batters. Imran Tahir scalped a two-wicket haul, conceding 13 runs in one over while Lizaad Williams claimed one wicket in two overs.

The target was adjusted to 98 in eight overs for Joburg Super Kings. Openers Faf du Plessis and Leus du Plooy went berserk, smacking the opposition bowlers all over the park. Faf went on to make a 20-ball half-century, including five fours and three sixes, while Leus du Plooy hammered 41* off 14 balls, featuring six boundaries.

Ultimately, the Super Kings sealed the deal in 5.4 overs with 10 wickets in hand. Interestingly, Kagiso Rabada conceded 38 runs in two overs of the game while George Linde gave away 21 runs in just one over.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing SA20 2024.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 8 8 1 405 98 57.85 236 171.61 - 4 - 28 27 2 MP Breetzke (DSG) 8 8 0 301 78 37.62 209 144.01 - 1 - 27 18 3 JC Buttler (PR) 8 8 1 296 70* 42.28 209 141.62 - 2 - 33 9 4 H Klaasen (DSG) 8 8 2 280 85 46.66 135 207.4 - 3 - 18 23 5 HE van der Dussen (MICT) 8 8 0 247 104 30.87 167 147.9 1 - 1 19 12 6 JL du Plooy (JSK) 7 7 1 224 71 37.33 128 175 - 1 1 20 13 7 JT Smuts (DSG) 7 7 0 210 75 30 149 140.93 - 2 - 19 12 8 M Van Buuren (PR) 8 8 4 198 72* 49.5 152 130.26 - 1 - 18 5 9 T Stubbs (SEC) 6 5 2 190 66* 63.33 115 165.21 - 2 - 13 9 10 WG Jacks (PC) 7 6 0 177 101 29.5 98 180.61 1 1 1 16 13

MICT opener Ryan Rickelton consolidated his top spot in the run-scoring charts with 405 runs from eight innings. He's the only batter to cross 400 runs in the campaign. Meanwhile, Durban's Super Giants (DSG) batter Matthew Breetzke retained his second rank with 301 runs from eight innings at an average of 37.6.

Jos Buttler continued to hold the third position in the tally, accumulating 296 runs from eight innings at an impressive 42.28 average. DSG hard-hitting batter Heinrich Klaasen maintained his fourth spot with 280 runs.

Rassie van der Dussen (247) holds the fifth spot. Leus du Plooy (224) moved up from ninth to sixth position. JJ Smuts (210), Mitchell Van Buuren (198), Tristan Stubbs (190), and Will Jacks (177) continue to stay in the following positions, respectively.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 L Ngidi (PR) 8 8 180 30 - 284 13 4/39 21.84 9.46 13.84 1 - 2 LB Williams (JSK) 7 6 114 19 - 194 11 4/26 17.63 10.21 10.36 1 - 3 KA Maharaj (DSG) 8 8 168 28 - 197 11 2/17 17.9 7.03 15.27 - - 4 RJW Topley (DSG) 8 8 168 28 2 230 11 3/19 20.9 8.21 15.27 - - 5 MP Stoinis (DSG) 5 5 108 18 - 128 10 3/18 12.8 7.11 10.8 - - 6 OEG Baartman (SEC) 5 5 117 19.3 - 152 10 4/12 15.2 7.79 11.7 1 - 7 DJ Worrall (SEC) 6 6 132 22 - 190 10 3/22 19 8.63 13.2 - - 8 Noor Ahmad (DSG) 4 4 92 15.2 1 97 9 5/11 10.77 6.32 10.22 - 1 9 OC McCoy (PR) 8 8 168 28 1 260 9 2/18 28.88 9.28 18.66 - - 10 T Shamsi (PR) 8 8 180 30 1 209 8 2/11 26.12 6.96 22.5 - -

Paarl Royals pacer Lungi Ngidi holds his pole position in the wickets standings with 13 scalps at 21.84. JSK pacer Lizaad Williams moved up from fifth to second rank with 11 scalps, averaging 17.63.

Keshav Maharaj (11) and Reece Topley (11) slipped one spot each to respectively secure the third and fourth ranks at an average of 18.9 and 20.9. Marcus Stoinis (10) slid from fourth to the fifth spot.

Ottniel Baartman (10) and Daniel Worrall (10) continue to hold the sixth and seventh positions, averaging 15.2 and 19, respectively. Noor Ahmad (9) and Obed McCoy (9) maintained their eighth and ninth ranks, respectively. Tabraiz Shamsi (8) settled for the 10th position, averaging 26.12.

