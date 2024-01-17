SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Updated) ft. J Hermann and Kagiso Rabada

Sunrisers Eastern Cape secured a four-run win over MI Cape Town in the eighth game of SA20 2024 at Newlands in Cape Town.

Batting first, Eastern Cape posted a dominating total of 202/2 in 20 overs, thanks to Jordan Hermann's unbeaten 106-run knock in 62 balls, featuring eight fours and four sixes. He was well supported by Dawid Malan who scored 53 off 37. Kieron Pollard was the lone wicket-taker for MICT, picking up two wickets.

In the chase, MI Cape Town openers Rassie van der Dussen (41) and Ryan Rickleton (58) stitched a 108-run opening stand. After their dismissals, Sam Curran tried his best, scoring 37* off 22 with two fours and three sixes.

However, with no support found, MICT could rack up 198/5 in 20 overs, losing the game by four runs. Ottniel Baartman scalped three wickets, conceding 35 runs in four overs, while Daniel Worrall and Liam Dawson picked up a wicket each.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing SA20 2024.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 3 3 0 243 98 81 133 182.7 - 3 - 14 19 2 HE van der Dussen (MICT) 3 3 0 169 104 56.33 98 172.44 1 - - 13 9 3 H Klaasen (DSG) 3 3 1 162 85 81 82 197.56 - 2 - 12 11 4 DA Miller (PR) 2 2 1 116 75* 116 75 154.66 - 1 - 12 3 5 RR Rossouw (PC) 2 2 0 111 82 55.5 63 176.19 - 1 - 11 6 6 J Hermann (SEC) 2 2 1 109 106* 109 73 149.31 1 - - 8 6 7 M Van Buuren (PR) 2 2 1 100 72* 100 61 163.93 - 1 - 8 4 8 MP Breetzke (DSG) 3 3 0 95 43 31.66 62 153.22 - - - 9 6 9 N Pooran (DSG) 3 3 1 86 60* 43 54 159.25 - 1 - 9 4 10 JT Smuts (DSG) 2 2 0 81 75 40.5 45 180 - 1 - 5 7

MICT batter Ryan Rickleton dominates the run-scoring charts with 243 runs from three innings at an average of 81. His colleague Rassie van der Dussen moved one spot up to secure the second rank, amassing 169 runs.

Heinrich Klaasen, the Durban batter, slipped one position down to occupy the third rank, accumulating 162 runs. David Miller (116) and Rilee Rossouw (111) retained their fourth and fifth positions.

East Cape opener J Hermann rocketed from 49th rank to secure the sixth position, with 109 runs after his century against MICT. Mitchell Van Buuren (100), Matthew Breetzke (95), Nicholas Pooran (86) and JJ Smuts (81) slipped one position each to make it to the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th ranks respectively.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 L Ngidi (PR) 2 2 48 8 - 62 5 4/39 12.4 7.75 9.6 1 - 2 LB Williams (JSK) 2 2 48 8 - 62 5 4/26 12.4 7.75 9.6 1 - 3 RJ Gleeson (DSG) 3 3 72 12 - 101 5 2/22 20.2 8.41 14.4 - - 4 D Pretorius (DSG) 3 3 48 8 - 62 4 2/19 15.5 7.75 12 - - 5 KA Maharaj (DSG) 3 3 60 10 - 78 4 2/17 19.5 7.8 15 - - 6 RJW Topley (DSG) 3 3 72 12 1 102 4 3/19 25.5 8.5 18 - - 7 JT Smuts (DSG) 2 2 42 7 - 54 3 2/36 18 7.71 14 - - 8 K Rabada (MICT) 3 3 54 9 - 58 3 2/23 19.33 6.44 18 - - 9 DM Dupavillon (PC) 2 2 42 7 - 67 3 2/29 22.33 9.57 14 - - 10 AL Phehlukwayo (PR) 2 2 48 8 - 70 3 2/29 23.33 8.75 16 - -

Paarl Royals pacer Lungi Ngidi scalped five wickets at 12.4 to hold the pole position in the wickets standings. JSK pacer Lizaad Williams secured the second rank with five wickets at 12.4.

DSG bowlers Richard Gleeson (5), Dwaine Pretorius (4), Keshav Maharaj (4), and Reece Topley (4) retain their third, fourth, fifth and sixth positions at 20.2, 15.5, 19.5 and 25.5 respectively.

JJ Smuts (3) propelled one position up to make it to seventh rank at 18. Kagiso Rabada (3) slipped one position down to hold the eighth rank at 19.33.

Daryn Dupavillon (3) and Andile Phehlukwayo (3) moved one spot up each to secure the ninth and 10th positions at 22.33 and 23.33 respectively.

