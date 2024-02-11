SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants (Updated) ft. Ryan Rickelton and Marco Jansen

Sunrisers Eastern Cape clinched the SA20 trophy for the second time with their triumph in the final against Durban Super Giants. They won by 89 runs on Saturday, February 10 at Newlands, Cape Town.

Batting first, the Sunrises put up a daunting total of 204/3 on the board. Opener Jordan Hermann slammed a quick-fire 26-ball 42 to give them a solid start upfront. Tom Abell (55 off 34) and Tristan Stubbs (56* off 30) scored impressive half-centuries. Skipper Aiden Markram also scored a breezy unbeaten 26-ball 42 to give them a comprehensive finish with the bat.

Keshav Maharaj was the pick of the bowlers for the Durban Super Giants with figures of 2/33.

Coming to the run-chase, the Super Giants succumbed under pressure. They lost early wickets and were reduced to 7/3 in no time. Dwaine Pretorius (28) and Wiaan Mulder (38) showed some resistance but it was never going to be enough. They were skittled out for 115 in just 17 overs.

Marco Jansen starred with the ball for the Sunrisers, picking up five wickets. Daniel Worrall and Ottniel Baartman also picked up two wickets apiece.

On that note, here are the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the SA20 2024 after the final.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 10 10 1 530 98 58.88 305 173.77 - 5 - 41 34 2 H Klaasen (DSG) 13 13 2 447 85 40.63 215 207.9 - 4 1 25 37 3 MP Breetzke (DSG) 13 13 0 416 78 32 307 135.5 - 2 - 40 22 4 JC Buttler (PR) 11 11 1 408 70* 40.8 284 143.66 - 3 - 44 14 5 JL du Plooy (JSK) 11 11 1 377 71 37.7 237 159.07 - 3 1 37 17 6 HE van der Dussen (MICT) 10 10 0 328 104 32.8 222 147.74 1 1 1 23 16 7 T Stubbs (SEC) 11 9 4 301 66* 60.2 179 168.15 - 3 - 21 15 8 JT Smuts (DSG) 12 12 1 298 75 27.09 218 136.69 - 3 1 26 17 9 PWA Mulder (DSG) 12 10 2 297 59 37.12 189 157.14 - 3 - 27 12 10 J Hermann (SEC) 11 11 2 295 106* 32.77 251 117.52 1 - - 29 10

Ryan Rickelton retained his top position to finish as the highest run-getter of the SA20 2024 with 530 runs from ten innings. Heinrich Klaasen remained second with 447 runs after he failed to score a single run in the final.

Matthew Breetzke (416) moved a spot up to the third place while Jos Buttler (408) dropped a position down to number four on the list. Leus du Plooy (377) and Rassie van der Dussen (328) retained their positions to finish fifth and sixth respectively.

Tristan Stubbs takes the seventh position with 301 runs from 11 outings while JJ Smuts (298) slipped by a position to the eighth slot. With 297 runs, Wiaan Mulder also dropped by a place to finish ninth while Jordan Hermann (295) retained his tenth position.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Jansen (SEC) 10 10 224 37.2 1 286 20 5/30 14.3 7.66 11.2 1 1 2 OEG Baartman (SEC) 8 8 183 30.3 1 212 18 4/10 11.77 6.95 10.16 2 - 3 DJ Worrall (SEC) 11 11 252 42 - 304 17 3/20 17.88 7.23 14.82 - - 4 LB Williams (JSK) 9 8 150 25 - 248 15 4/26 16.53 9.92 10 1 - 5 KA Maharaj (DSG) 13 13 252 42 - 307 15 2/17 20.46 7.3 16.8 - - 6 WD Parnell (PC) 8 7 138 23 1 243 14 4/33 17.35 10.56 9.85 1 - 7 CJ Dala (DSG) 5 5 118 19.4 - 179 13 5/26 13.76 9.1 9.07 1 1 8 L Ngidi (PR) 9 9 204 34 - 329 13 4/39 25.3 9.67 15.69 1 - 9 RJW Topley (DSG) 12 12 234 39 2 329 13 3/19 25.3 8.43 18 - - 10 Noor Ahmad (DSG) 6 6 140 23.2 1 136 12 5/11 11.33 5.82 11.66 - 1

SEC pacer Marco Jansen moved a spot up to the first position in the list of leading wicket-takers at the SA20 2024 with 20 scalps. Ottniel Bartman (18) dropped a position to the second place.

Daniel Worral (17) moved a place up to the third position while Lizaad Williams (15) slipped two places to the fourth position. Keshav Maharaj (15) jumped by two spots to the fifth position. Wayne Parnell (14) and Junior Dala (13) declined by a spot each to the sixth and seventh positions respectively.

Lungi Ngidi (13) retained his eighth place while Reece Topley (13) moved a spot up to the ninth position. Noor Ahmad dropped by a spot to the tenth place with 12 scalps.

