SA20 2025 set to take place from January 9 to February 8 ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 

The third edition of the SA20 will run from January 9, 2025, to February 8, 2025, in a cramped window that includes a slew of other franchise-based T20 leagues as well as the ICC Champions Trophy. The upcoming edition will also include six teams like its predecessors, as the Sunrisers Eastern Cape will look to complete an iconic three-peat.

Apart from franchise leagues and the all-important ICC event, the SA20 may face a clash with the proposed tri-series in Pakistan, which also involves South Africa and New Zealand. During the 2024 edition, the tournament clashed with the Test series in New Zealand, and Cricket South Africa (CSA) opted to send a second-string squad, potentially costing them points in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Even the inception of the tournament was under controversial circumstances as CSA chose to forfeit a three-match ODI series against Australia in favor of the SA20 in early 2023. The default 0-3 result put their automatic qualification under threat, but they were able to scrape through without playing qualifiers.

"Following two successful seasons, our plan is to continue to own the South African summer and provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy some of the biggest names in world cricket, whether in packed stadiums or via the global broadcast," Graeme Smith, SA20 commissioner, said in a press statement.

"Our fixtures, auction, and player announcements will be revealed over the coming months and planning is already fully in motion. We can't wait to bring another incredible sport and entertainment event to life for players and fans," he added.

In the most recent edition of the SA20 in 2024, the Aiden Markram-led Sunisers Eastern Cape outfit defeated the Durban's Super Giants to remain the only side to have won the competition.

Schedule for the 2025 Champions Trophy is yet to be announced but unlikely to hamper SA20

There is still a massive lack of clarity regarding the 2025 Champions Trophy, with reports even suggesting that the competition might be revamped to a T20-based model. Furthermore, there is doubt as to whether India will travel to Pakistan for the event given the friction between the neighboring nations.

It remains to be seen whether there will be a change in the host nation, or will a hybrid model like in Asia Cup 2023 might be adopted. Amid all of this confusion, the schedule or the groups for the competition are yet to be determined.

Unless the ICC pulls a massive surprise and announces the Champions Trophy to begin in the first week of February, it should not trouble the running of SA20 2025.

