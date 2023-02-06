SA20 League Points Table 2023: Updated standings after Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Match 28

Durban’s Super Giants, led by Quinton de Kock, finished their SA20 2023 campaign on a positive note. They beat the Pretoria Capitals by 151 runs in Match No. 28 on Sunday, February 5 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The Super Giants are placed fifth in the table with 18 points and a net run rate of -0.319.

If MI Cape Town, led by Rashid Khan, beat the Joburg Super Kings in their last league game with a bonus point, the Super Giants could finish at the bottom of the SA20 points table.

Durban's Super Giants end their SA20 campaign with win

After being put in to bat first in their last SA20 match, the Super Giants racked up a huge score of 254 for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Heinrich Klaasen, who won the Player of the Match award, scored 104 off 44 balls with 10 fours and six sixes. He became the second batter after JSK’s Faf du Plessis to score a hundred in the tournament.

Quinton de Kock and Ben McDermott laid out the platform with a partnership of 76 runs for the opening wicket, off 6.1 overs. From there on, Klaasen took charge and put the Capitals’ bowlers to the swords by playing some audacious strokes.

Matthew Breetzke played a cameo of 46 runs off 21 balls with five fours and three sixes. On the back of his knock, the Super Giants went past the 250-run mark. Migael Pretorius picked up two wickets, but ended up leaking 62 runs.

Barring Ireland left-arm pacer Joshua Little, all the other bowlers conceded runs at an economy rate in excess of 10. It was a forgettable day for the Capitals’ bowlers.

The Capitals struggled throughout their run-chase and were bowled out for 103 in 13.5 overs. Junior Dala picked up three wickets for the Super Giants. Pretorius and Wiaan Mulder accounted for two scalps apiece.

