SA20 League Points Table 2023: Updated standings after Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Match 29

The Joburg Super Kings beat MI Cape Town by 76 runs in Match No.29 of the SA20 2023 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday, February 6. The Super Kings, captained by Faf du Plessis, finished the league stage with 27 points and a net run rate of -0.111; they are currently second in the table behind the Pretoria Capitals.

MI Cape Town, on the other hand, finished their disappointing run in the championship at the bottom of the table with 13 points and a net run rate of -0.500. The team, led by Rashid Khan, started the tournament with an eight-wicket win over David Miller’s Paarl Royals, but lost their way as the SA20 progressed.

Updated Points Table of SA20

After being put in to bat first at the Wanderers, the Super Kings put up a decent score of 189 for the loss of six wickets. JSK found themselves in all sorts of trouble after both their openers, du Plessis and Reeza Hendricks, failed to open their accounts and departed within the first two overs.

Leus du Plooy salvaged the situation with an unbeaten knock of 81 runs off 48 balls with the help of 11 fours and one six. On the back of his knock, the Super Kings got the upper hand in the first innings.

Matthew Wade also came out with a lot of intent and scored 40 runs off 18 balls. Donovan Ferreira, Kyle Simmonds, and Romario Shepherd also played short but useful cameos. Sam Curran and Jofra Archer took two wickets apiece for Cape Town. George Linde picked up the all-important wicket of Du Plessis.

Cape Town were bowled out for 113 in 17.5 overs. Kyle Simmonds and Gerald Coetzee picked up three wickets apiece for the Super Kings. Mystery-spinner Maheesh Theekshana was also exceptional as he finished with figures of 4-0-16-2.

