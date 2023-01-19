SA20 League Points Table 2023: Updated standings after Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Match 13

The Pretoria Capitals, led by Wayne Parnell, are at the top of the points table in the inaugural edition of SA20. With 13 points from four matches, they have been the standout team in the tournament thus far. On Wednesday, the Capitals defeated the Joburg Super Kings by six wickets at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The Super Kings, led by Faf du Plessis, in the meantime, moved down to the bottom of the points table. They have eight points to their name with a net run rate of -1.457, the worst among all teams in the championship.

Capitals record another win in SA20

After being put in to bat first, the Super Kings were bowled out for 122 in 15.4 overs. Skipper Faf du Plessis was their star performer after he scored 51 runs off 22 balls and played at a strike-rate of 231.82.

His knock was laced with nine fours and two sixes. It was on the back of his knock that the Super Kings scored 70 runs in the first six overs

However, after James Neesham accounted for his wicket, the Super Kings’ innings completely fell apart. In the end, a cameo of 19 off 10 from Aaron Phangiso helped JSK go past the 120-run mark. Neesham and Anrich Nortje picked up three wickets apiece for the Capitals.

The Capitals got off to a flying start after Phil Salt and Will Jacks put on 46 runs for the opening wicket off 3.4 overs. Salt went on to stay unbeaten on 52 off 30 with the help of six fours and one six.

Jacks also smashed his way to a 16-ball knock of 34 with four fours and two sixes. On the back of these knocks from Jacks and Salt, the Capitals chased the target down with as many as 42 balls to spare, to record another win in SA20.

