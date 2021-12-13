 "I don't see the point of his inclusion" - Saba Karim questions Shikhar Dhawan's inclusion in the ODI squad for South Africa tour 

Former India wicket-keeper batter Saba Karim questioned the need for Shikhar Dhawan's inclusion in the ODI squad for the South Africa tour. The left-handed opener has fallen behind in the pecking order with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul being touted as openers across all formats.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra South African series might be the last chance for Shikhar Dhawan in ODIs. Ruturaj Gaikwad might get chances after him. (Reported by PTI). South African series might be the last chance for Shikhar Dhawan in ODIs. Ruturaj Gaikwad might get chances after him. (Reported by PTI).

With young openers like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw making their case in the domestic circuit, the 36-year-old has only limited opportunities up his sleeve. Karim notes that management would already be having one eye on the 2023 World Cup.

While speaking on the Khelneeti podcast on YouTube, Karim said:

"Even if Dhawan is there in the squad, will he be part of the playing XI? KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have opened in Tests and T20s, so I think they will open in ODIs as well. So, if you are including Dhawan in the squad and not playing him, should he be in the team? I don't see the point of his inclusion, what is the need? The only thing possible is the left hand-right hand combination of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. It has been a formidable partnership as well."

MSDian™ @Ashwin_tweetz Shikhar Dhawan in this VHT:

• 0(3), 12(11), 14(22)



Ruturaj Gaikwad in this VHT:

• 136(112), 154*(143), 124(129) Shikhar Dhawan in this VHT:• 0(3), 12(11), 14(22)Ruturaj Gaikwad in this VHT:• 136(112), 154*(143), 124(129)

Dhawan was part of the last two ODI series that India have competed in. He had a set of decent outings against England at home before proceeding to lead a second-string side in Sri Lanka.

It would be difficult for Shikhar Dhawan to come back into this side: Karim

Saba Karim admitted it would be tough for Dhawan to break into this current unit despite his credentials and experience. He notes that being a left-hander is the only thing that works in his favor at the moment. Karim added:

"It would be difficult for Shikhar Dhawan to come back into this side. I still think that he should be given one more opportunity because he is a big player with experience. Have to see what the selectors and the team management think. I don't think Delhi will qualify for the knockouts, so Dhawan has to prove by scoring runs and he only has one more match to do so."

Also Read Article Continues below

Dhawan has only been able to register 44 runs across 4 matches in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has one more fixture against Saurashtra tomorrow to make his case ahead of the squad selection for the upcoming tour.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee