Sachin Tendulkar helps 100 underprivileged kids across six states

Indian cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar has helped in providing treatment to hundred underprivileged children across six states amid the coronavirus pandemic. This partnership is with Ekam Foundation, Mumbai, and is targeted at children receiving treatment in government and trust hospitals.

These hundred children are from Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. They include those suffering from clinical ailments, belonging to underprivileged families and/or those impotent to bear medical costs.

"The association with Mr Sachin Tendulkar through his foundation has been very fruitful and Sachin has done some very good work in the healthcare space. The association has worked towards providing quality health care for the underprivileged,” Ameeta Chatterjee, Managing Partner, Ekam Foundation told Hindustan Times.

Sachin Tendulkar's other selfless acts

Children are the world’s most valuable resource and our best hope for the future.



I had a wonderful time speaking to 2 inspiring girls for #WorldChildrensDay.



Wishing everyone a very happy children’s day. Let’s keep the child inside us alive.@UNICEFROSApic.twitter.com/c6CrC0Fdm0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 20, 2020

Earlier this month, Sachin Tendulkar had supported Makunda Hospital in Karimganj, Assam with pediatric equipment. This is expected to benefit upwards of 2000 children every year.

Sachin Tendulkar, who is UNICEF Ambassador for South Asia, had also participated in an initiative with UNICEF on World Children’s Day, encouraging young girls and boys to be aware of the importance of hand sanitizing and building their future.

A post about Sachin Tendulkar on the UNICEF website reads:

"Tendulkar has been associated with UNICEF for more than a decade now and has supported various of the organization’s causes. In 2003, he put his weight behind an initiative to create awareness about polio and promote polio prevention in India. Since 2008, he has been significantly involved with UNICEF in creating and promoting hygiene and sanitation in communities. In 2013, he was appointed UNICEF Ambassador for South Asia to advocate this important cause all the region."

Sachin Tendulkar's records in cricket are tangible for the general public. He is the awardee of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the Padma Shri and the Arjuna Award for his sporting career and deeds as an Indian citizen.