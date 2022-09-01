Road Safety World Series: Sachin Tendulkar to lead defending champions India Legends

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will once again lead defending champions India Legends in the upcoming second edition of the Road Safety World Series. He will be looking to add another feather to his cap after guiding India to the inaugural title. India defeated Sri Lanka legends by 14-run in the final.

Fans will be waiting with bated breath to watch Tendulkar in action. The star batter emerged as the top-scorer for India in the last edition with 233 runs in seven matches at an average of 38.8. He will look to emulate his purple patch this season as well.

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt



Share your pictures/videos playing your favourite sport.



#SportPlayingNation It's #NationalSportsDay and how could I not play the sport I love and dedicated my life to. 🏏Share your pictures/videos playing your favourite sport. It's #NationalSportsDay and how could I not play the sport I love and dedicated my life to. 🏏Share your pictures/videos playing your favourite sport.#SportPlayingNation https://t.co/56rLrCvjfe

The much-awaited tournament will kick off in Kanpur on September 8. The final will take place in Raipur on October 1. Indore and Dehradun will also host the government-recognised tournament, which aims to create awareness about road safety worldwide.

New Zealand Legends will also join the tournament alongside India, Sri Lanka, Australia, West Indies, Bangladesh, and South Africa.

In a statement, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said:

“I am sure the Road Safety World Series will drive social change and work as an ideal platform to influence people’s mind-set towards their behavior on the road and road safety.”

Sachin Tendulkar to play for India Maharajas in Legends League Cricket

Tendulkar will also play for Legends League Cricket (LLC) in the second edition of the tournament that will begin at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on September 16. The opener will be an exhibition match dedicated to the 75th-year celebration of Indian Independence. The highly-anticipated match will be played between Sourav Ganguly-led India Maharajas and Eoin Morgan’s World Giants.

The LLC will officially commence on September 17, where four teams will play 15 matches. The tournament will take place across six cities and the final will be held on October 8.

India Maharajas: Sourav Ganguly (C), Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma and Reetinder Singh Sodhi.

World Giants: Eoin Morgan (c), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O Brien and Denesh Ramdin (wk).

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Sachin Tendulkar will once again put up a show at RSWS? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Neelay Yadav