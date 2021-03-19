"Life is precious" - Sachin Tendulkar's message ahead of RSWS 2020-21 final

Sachin Tendulkar led the Indian Legends team at The Road Safety World Series 2020-21, put together to promote road safety all across the world. The India Legends captain once again reiterated the importance of being disciplined on the roads.

The legendary Indian batsman urged everyone to be disciplined and not to put anyone's life in danger by being reckless on the roads.

"Life is precious, one cannot because of carelessness, put life in danger or someone else's life in danger. That's why I feel patience is required. When we were small, we would have piggybanks where we would collect our pocket money and save. Similarly, if we show little bit of patience every day and allow elderly people to cross roads, honk less and do these little things, that is a piggybank of blessings," Sachin Tendulkar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Small habits help make a big difference in the long run, and Sachin Tendulkar wants everyone to imbibe those good habits gradually.

"Every time you are helping visually impaired or elders to cross the road, you are earning blessings and all you have to do is stop for five seconds. These small things can really change our mindset, it is really important that we decide to every day fill our piggybank with blessings," he added.

We are not doing the basic things: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar also churned out a few facts, pointing out that a life is lost every four minutes in India because of road accidents.

He went on to request everyone to wear seat belts while driving cars. For the two-wheeler commuters, he mentioned it is important for both the rider and the pillion to wear a helmet.

"Every four minutes, we are losing a life in India. While people are riding two-wheelers, 50 per cent of the accidents are happening in the age group of 18-35 because of not wearing helmets. You know number of lives are lost because we are not doing the basic things. Pillions riders don't wear helmets. The drivers and passengers choose not to wear seat belts when driving a car."

Sachin Tendulkar also thanked all the six teams taking part in the Road Safety World Series 2020-21 for helping spread a positive message.