Sachin Tendulkar plays a magnificent upper cut for six in IML T20 2025 final [Watch]

India Masters skipper Sachin Tendulkar turned back the clock with his trademark upper-cut shot on Sunday, March 16. It came during the International Masters League T20 (IMLT20) 2025 final against West Indies Masters at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Ad

West Indies batted first and were off to a fine start with Dwayne Smith, despite losing Brian Lara (6) and William Perkins (6). However, Shahbaz Nadeem breached the defense of Smith (45), who looked dangerous during his stay.

Thereafter, Lendl Simmons (57) was a lone warrior, as the Caribbean side posted a modest 148 on the board. Vinay Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for India with three scalps.

In response, Ambati Rayudu and Sachin Tendulkar provided a good start to the Indian team with their positive mindset. During the sixth over of the innings, Jerome Taylor bowled a short delivery outside the off-stump. It invited the 51-year-old to play an upper-cut short, which went for a six towards the third-man region.

Ad

Trending

Check out the video below:

Ad

Although, Tendulkar was dismissed soon for 25 off 18 by Tino Best, Ambati Rayudu (74) ensured India stays on the right path. Stuart Binny (16*) and Yuvraj Singh (13*) remained unbeaten to seal the chase in the 18th over.

Sachin Tendulkar was India's second-highest run-scorer in IMLT20 2025

India Masters' captain Sachin Tendulkar endured an impressive run in the IMLT20 2025. He garnered 181 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 153.38, with his top score of 64 against Australia.

Ad

Meanwhile, Ambati Rayudu emerged as India's top batter in the tournament. The right-hander amassed 188 runs at a strike rate of 142.42, with two fifties.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh was India's third-highest scorer with 179 runs at an astonishing average of 179. Notably, he slammed 59 off 30 balls in the semifinal against Australia.

When talking about bowling performances, Pawan Negi took the most wickets (9) for the Indian team, followed by Vinay Kumar (8) and Stuart Binny (7).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️