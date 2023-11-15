"Sachin Tendulkar's runs and centuries would have been doubled" - Sanath Jayasuriya wants rules modified for ODI cricket

Former Sri Lankan opener Sanath Jayasuriya agreed with former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis' take on two new balls used in ODI cricket. Waqar was arguably one of the finest exponents of reverse swing the world had seen and was disappointed with the way that art has disappeared in modern-day ODI cricket.

Ever since there have been two new balls used in the 50-over format, each ball gets 25 overs old at the end of the innings, which is not enough to produce reverse swing according to Waqar.

Here's what Waqar Younis had written in a post on X:

"ODI cricket is too friendly for batters. Suggestion (to) ICC - 2 new balls to start, take away 1 ball after 30 overs, continue with the other. At the end that ball will only be 35 overs old. We’ll see some reverse at the end. Save the art of #ReverseSwing. Comments please."

Sanath Jayasuriya claimed that had Sachin Tendulkar batted in the modern era, he would have had double the number of runs and hundreds in ODIs. He quoted:

"I agree with Waqar Younis some changes have to be made. If Sachin Tendulkar had the privilege to bat with two balls and under the current power play rules in our era, his runs and centuries would have doubled."

Mitchell Starc also believes ODIs should have one ball

Star Australian pacer Mitchell Starc also reckons that one-day cricket needs to have just one ball in use. With the smaller boundary dimensions and flatter pitches, Starc feels the older ball would have something in the format for the bowlers.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Australia's semifinal against South Africa, Starc stated:

"I still think it should be one ball not two. The ball stays harder for longer. As we've seen here, the grounds are quite small, wickets are flat. If anything in world cricket wickets have gotten flatter and I think if you look at some of that old footage when they bowled with one ball, reverse swing comes into it a lot more."

Only time will tell whether the ICC will be keen to amend its rules and whether it will have an impact on the future of one-day cricket.