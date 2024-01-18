Sachin Tendulkar shines with a quick-fire 27 off 16 in One World One Family Cup

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar showed that he can still strike the cricket ball rather decently during the One World One Family Cup (friendly T20 match) played at the Sai Krishnan Cricket Stadium in Sathya Sai Grama in Bengaluru on Thursday, January 18.

Tendulkar-led One World defeated Yuvaraj Singh-led One Family by four wickets in the friendly T20 match organized by the Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission to “exude the power of unity and the feeling of collective social responsibility”.

Sent into bat after winning the toss, One Family put up an impressive total of 180/6 in their 20 overs as opener Darren Maddy top-scored with 51 off 41 balls. In reply, One World needed to get off to a good start. Skipper Tendulkar led from the front, smashing 27 off 16 balls.

The former India captain hit three fours and a six, dominating an opening partnership of 31 with Naman Ojha, who ended up contributing 25 off 18. Tendulkar was caught by Mohammad Kaif off his old nemesis Muttiah Muralitharan’s bowling.

Building on the impressive platform laid by Tendulkar and Ojha, former South African batter Alviro Petersen led One World to victory with an impressive knock of 74 in only 50 balls. Petersen’s fine innings included five fours and three sixes as the chasing side got him in 19.5 overs.

Irfan Pathan smashed his brother Yusuf Pathan for a six off the penultimate ball of the match when One World needed three off two deliveries. Irfan remained unbeaten on 12 from five balls.

One World One Family Cup teams

One World: Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), Upul Tharanga, Alviro Petersen, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Ashok Dinda, Ajanta Mendis, Harbhajan Singh, Monty Panesar, RP Singh, Danny Morrison.

One Family: Yuvraj Singh (captain), Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Kaif, Darren Maddy, Alok Kapali, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Yusuf Pathan, Jason Krejza, Muttiah Muralitharan, Makhaya Ntini, Chaminda Vaas, Venkatesh Prasad.

