Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Pathan brothers named in star-studded 15-man India Masters squad for IML T20 2025

International Masters League (IML) 2025 organizers have announced the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters squad for the mega event. Apart from skipper Tendulkar, the star-studded team features 2011 World Cup-winning players Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, and other legends.

IML T20 will begin on February 22 with a contest between India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters. Four other teams, namely Australia Masters, West Indies Masters, England Masters, and South Africa Masters will participate in this six-team event from February 22 to March 16.

The organizers had already announced Tendulkar and Yuvraj's participation. Here is the full squad as reported by ANI:

India Masters squad: Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Naman Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Stuart Binny, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Sharma, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, and Abhimanyu Mithun.

The first leg of the competition will happen in Navi Mumbai, followed by matches in Baroda and Raipur. All teams will play against each other once, and the final will happen in Raipur on March 16.

Kumar Sangakkara will lead Sri Lanka Masters against Sachin Tendulkar's India Masters in the IML T20 2025 opener

As mentioned ahead, India Masters will take on Sri Lanka Masters in the tournament opener. While India Masters will play under Sachin Tendulkar's leadership, legendary wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara will captain the Sri Lankan side.

Here is the Sri Lanka Masters squad:

Sri Lanka Masters: Kumar Sangakkara, Romesh Kaluwithrana, Upul Tharanga, Lahiru Thirimanne, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ashan Priyanjan, Asela Gunaratne, Suranga Lakmal, Dhammika Prasad, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jeevan Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Chaturanga de Silva, and Isuru Udana.

It will be exciting to see which team will come out on top in the opening match of the tournament. Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium will host the first game, with the start time being 7.30 pm IST on February 22.

