Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19

Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for COVID-19. The iconic cricketer took to social media to confirm the development on Saturday.

Sachin Tendulkar shared a message announcing the unfortunate news. The 47-year-old revealed that he has been experiencing mild symptoms despite taking all the necessary precautions to stay safe from the virus.

Sachin Tendulkar also confirmed that the rest of his family and staff members at home have tested negative for COVID-19. He announced that he would be quarantining himself at home while taking all the necessary precautions as advised by the doctors.

The former batsman thanked health professionals for their support, as many fans and members of the cricketing fraternity wished Sachin Tendulkar good health.

The news of Sachin Tendulkar testing positive comes in light of Mumbai and Maharashtra reeling from rising cases of the coronavirus. Night curfews will be enforced in the state from Sunday, with the state government announcing a slew of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Sachin Tendulkar was last seen in the Road Safety World Series

The Great @sachin_rt Road Safety World Series Compilation !! 🐐



Watch & Enjoy❤️ pic.twitter.com/2AFHyqpeJF — CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) March 21, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar recently led India Legends to victory in the inaugural Road Safety World Series. The 47-year-old captained a side which also had the likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan.

India Legends had a stunning tournament under Sachin Tendulkar’s leadership. The side lost just one game all season and deservedly won the tournament. They beat Tillakaratne Dilshan’s Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs in the final.

Advertisement

Sachin Tendulkar had a tournament to remember on a personal note as well. He finished as his side’s top run-getter in the competition, while becoming the third-highest run-scorer overall. He scored 233 runs in seven games at an average of 38.83, notching up two fifties.

#OnThisDay in 1994, @sachin_rt opened the innings in the ODIs for the first time & blazed his way to 82 off 49 balls as #TeamIndia took on New Zealand in Auckland.



The rest, as they say, is history. 👏 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yvkvsiJQck — BCCI (@BCCI) March 27, 2021