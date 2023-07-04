Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and Ajit Agarkar have lunch together with their families in London

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently enjoyed a lunch meal with his former Indian teammates Yuvraj Singh and Ajit Agarkar in London. Their better halves also accompanied them. The trio is currently enjoying a vacation in London.

Sachin Tendulkar gave a glimpse of their gathering by sharing a photo on his official Instagram handle. Everyone looked in great spirits, enjoying a cozy lunch meal together.

Sachin captioned the post:

"Two things that keep us close are friendship and food. Met this bunch for an awesome lunch. #london #lunch #friends

Since retiring from international cricket in 2013, Sachin has been spending quality time with his family and friends away from the field. He is still involved in the IPL as a mentor for the Mumbai Indians every year in the summer.

"I have played two times against Sachin Tendulkar and dismissed him twice": Saeed Ajmal

South Africa v Pakistan - Second Test - Day Four

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal recently reminisced about his on-field battles with Sachin Tendulkar from his playing days.

During an appearance on the Nadir Ali podcast, he spoke highly of Sachin and his accomplishments in international cricket. He also mentioned the MCC match at Lord's, where he played under the Indian legend.

Ajmal said:

"Sachin. He is a legend. He scored more than 20,000 runs. It is a big thing to take his wicket. When I played with him, I realized what it means to play a match against Sachin. I also played the MCC match with him. He was my team's captain."

He added:

"He told me, 'Show me your doosra'. Legend is a legend. I respect him. But at the same time, it was not tough for me to bowl against him. As a cricketer, I have played two times against Sachin Tendulkar and dismissed him twice."

During the conversation, Ajmal also brought up the controversial LBW decision against Sachin in the semi-final of the 2011 World Cup in Mohali. Tendulkar was initially adjudged out against the Pakistani spinner in that match.

The decision was eventually overturned after the batter took a DRS referral, as the third umpire concluded that the ball missed stumps using the ball tracker technology.

On the incident, Ajmal added:

"The controversy is still going on. Sachin Tendulkar was out LBW. Even the umpire said. Even now, I am saying it was out. They cut the two frames at the end so that the ball missed the stumps. Otherwise, the ball would hit the middle stump."

