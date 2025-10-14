Sai Sudharsan falls to a stunning catch from Shai Hope on Day 5 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

West Indies’ Shai Hope pulled off a stunning one-handed catch at first slip to dismiss India batter Sai Sudharsan on Day 5 (Tuesday, October 14) of the second Test of the two-match series. The contest is underway at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The dismissal came on the third ball of the 29th over of India’s second innings. Roston Chase tossed one up on off-stump, prompting Sudharsan to go for the drive. The ball turned sharply across the left-hander, caught the outside edge, and flew towards first slip, where Hope dived to his right to complete a spectacular one-handed catch.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

India’s No. 3 batter made 39 off 76 balls, hitting five fours. Sudharsan’s wicket left the hosts at 88/2 after 28.3 overs. At the time of writing, India were 89/2 after 31 overs, with KL Rahul (41) and Shubman Gill (1) at the crease, needing 32 runs to win the game and clinch the series 2-0.

A brilliant fightback from the West Indies in their second innings sees India batting again in the 2nd Test

After opting to bat first, India put up a dominant display in their first innings, declaring at 518/5. Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with a brilliant 175, while skipper Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 129.

In reply, the West Indies were bowled out for 248 in 81.5 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav leading the attack, returning impressive figures of 5/82 and prompting India to enforce the follow-on.

In their second innings, the visitors showed great resilience. John Campbell scored his maiden century, making 115 off 199 balls, while Shai Hope registered his third hundred, contributing 103 off 214 deliveries. Justin Greaves remained unbeaten on 50 as the West Indies posted 390 in 118.5 overs, setting India a modest target of 121 runs to win.

