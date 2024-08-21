Sai Sudharsan to play for Surrey in two matches of the County Championship ahead of Indian 2024-25 domestic season

Indian batter Sai Sudharsan is set to play two County Championship matches for Surrey. He will feature in the game against Lancashire at The Kia Oval, starting on August 22, and will also take part in the match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge, beginning on August 29.

The 22-year-old previously played two County Championship matches for Surrey in September 2023, scoring 116 runs, including a half-century. He also featured in their earlier County match against Essex in June 2024.

On Wednesday, August 21, Surrey County Cricket Club announced Sai Sudharsan's availability in a post on X, stating:

“Sai Sudharsan back to Surrey. There We Land! Sai is available for the next two @Countychamp matches vs Lance & Notts."

Sai Sudharsan was last in action during the Tamil Nadu Premier League. In July, he made his T20I debut for India in a match against Zimbabwe, and he had previously made his ODI debut in December 2023 during the series against South Africa. The left-handed batter scored 127 runs in three ODI innings, including two half-centuries.

Sudharsan had an impressive 2024 IPL season with the Gujarat Titans, amassing 527 runs in 12 innings at an average of 47.91 and a strike rate of 141.29. He also hit a century against the Chennai Super Kings.

Sai Sudharsan to represent Team C in the Duleep Trophy

The 2024-25 Indian domestic season will begin with the Duleep Trophy on September 5. Sai Sudharsan will be part of Team C, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and featuring Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav.

The left-handed batter has played in 18 first-class games, scoring 1144 runs, including three centuries. The 22-year-old will be aiming to put up a strong show to make a case for himself in the red-ball format for India.

15-member Team C squad for the Duleep Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Umran Malik, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (wk), and Sandeep Warrier.

