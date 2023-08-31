Sai Sudharsan to play for Surrey in last 3 matches of County Championship

Tamil Nadu and Gujarat Titans' young star Sai Sudharsan will play for Surrey in their remaining three fixtures of the 2023 County Championship.

Known more for his white-ball cricket recently, the left-hander has just under 600 runs from eight first-class matches, including two centuries and a fifty at an average of 42.71. He was one of the Titans' best players and got a call-up to the India 'A' squad for the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 where he performed decently as well.

"With the busy schedule of international and domestic cricket around the world," Alec Stewart, Director of Cricket at Surrey CCC said in an official placement.

"I’m pleased to add Sai Sudharsan to our available squad of players. Sai has come highly recommended to me by people I hugely respect, including a couple of the greats of the Indian game, who have seen and worked closely with him," he added.

Surrey are short in the batting department, having lost Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Tom Latham and Sean Abbott to international duty and Ollie Pope to injury.

“Sai will add to the batting options for the final three games of the season, and we look forward to welcoming him to the dressing room,” Stewart said.

He was one of the Titans' best players in IPL 2023, scoring 362 runs at an average of 51.71 and a strike rate of 141.40, including the highest score of 96 in the final. He scored 220 runs at 73.33 with a best of 104* in the Emerging Asia Cup.

Sai Sudharsan is Surrey's second international signing for three matches

Surrey will play Warwickshire from September 3 at the Oval followed by Northants (September 19-22) and Hampshire (September 26-29). They are currently the Division One of the County Championship by 17 points.

Sudharsan is Surrey's second international signing for this period after West Indies speedster Kemar Roach, who'll be back for the last three matches as well.