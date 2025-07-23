Sai Sudharsan smacks a boundary to reach maiden fifty on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jul 23, 2025 22:25 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
Sai Sudharsan scored his maiden fifty in the 4th Test against England - Source: Getty

Sai Sudharsan has made the most of his opportunity so far in the fourth Test between England and India. The match is being played at Old Trafford, Manchester. On the opening day (July 23, Wednesday), Sudharsan registered his maiden Test fifty.

Sai Sudharsan, who made his Test debut at Headingley, was dropped soon after the first match. However, he has been included for the fourth Test. Batting at number three, the left-hander is proving his worth on his comeback. On the second ball of the 69th over of India's first innings, he got to his maiden Test fifty in style.

He smacked Joe Root for a boundary, drilling a tossed up delivery outside the off-stump for a boundary through covers to reach the landmark.

With India losing three big wickets in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal (58), KL Rahul (46), and Shubman Gill (12), young Sai Sudharsan was impressive at one end. He took 134 balls to get to his fifty, batting with patience and grit. However, he was eventually dismissed for 61 off 151 balls by Ben Stokes.

Massive opportunity for Sai Sudharsan to seal his spot

Sai Sudharsan did not have a memorable Test debut. He was dismissed for a duck in his first innings and made 30 in the second. Karun Nair replaced him at number three for the next two Tests.

Karun Nair, having scored only 131 runs from six innings in this series, was dropped for the fourth Test. The right-hander not being able to make the most of his chances opened the door once again for Sudharsan.

This time around, the left-hander is ensuring to grab the opportunity with both hands. Scoring his maiden fifty while batting at number three, he is the first Indian batter to do so at this position in an overseas Test since Cheteshwar Pujara against Bangladesh at Chattogram in 2022.

While he will be disappointed not to have converted his half-century in the first innings to three figures, it will give him huge confidence on his return. Sudharsan will look to be among the runs in the second innings as well. This is now set up as a massive opportunity for him to seal the number three position.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Edited by Rishab Vm
