Sai Sudharsan smacks a boundary to reach maiden fifty on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

Sai Sudharsan has made the most of his opportunity so far in the fourth Test between England and India. The match is being played at Old Trafford, Manchester. On the opening day (July 23, Wednesday), Sudharsan registered his maiden Test fifty.Sai Sudharsan, who made his Test debut at Headingley, was dropped soon after the first match. However, he has been included for the fourth Test. Batting at number three, the left-hander is proving his worth on his comeback. On the second ball of the 69th over of India's first innings, he got to his maiden Test fifty in style.He smacked Joe Root for a boundary, drilling a tossed up delivery outside the off-stump for a boundary through covers to reach the landmark.With India losing three big wickets in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal (58), KL Rahul (46), and Shubman Gill (12), young Sai Sudharsan was impressive at one end. He took 134 balls to get to his fifty, batting with patience and grit. However, he was eventually dismissed for 61 off 151 balls by Ben Stokes.Massive opportunity for Sai Sudharsan to seal his spotSai Sudharsan did not have a memorable Test debut. He was dismissed for a duck in his first innings and made 30 in the second. Karun Nair replaced him at number three for the next two Tests.Karun Nair, having scored only 131 runs from six innings in this series, was dropped for the fourth Test. The right-hander not being able to make the most of his chances opened the door once again for Sudharsan.This time around, the left-hander is ensuring to grab the opportunity with both hands. Scoring his maiden fifty while batting at number three, he is the first Indian batter to do so at this position in an overseas Test since Cheteshwar Pujara against Bangladesh at Chattogram in 2022.While he will be disappointed not to have converted his half-century in the first innings to three figures, it will give him huge confidence on his return. Sudharsan will look to be among the runs in the second innings as well. This is now set up as a massive opportunity for him to seal the number three position.