"Sajid Khan can be a villain" - Former Pakistan cricketer picks Indian and Pakistani players for movie roles

By James Kuanal
Modified Jan 17, 2025 16:25 IST
Pakistan v England - 3rd Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Sajid Khan during the Test series against England in 2024 [Getty Images]

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali recently opened up about Indian and Pakistani players who can act in the movies. The 54-year-old reckoned that batters Shubman Gill and Shivam Dube could act in the film industry owing to their dashing looks. He also picked Pakistan's fast bowler Naseem Shah in the same category.

Ali added that Pakistani spinner Sajid Khan could be considered for the role of a villain owing to his animated celebrations, which came to the fore during the England tour of Pakistan last year. The spinner seemingly gives the same vibes as villains like Shakti Kapoor and Amrish Puri.

Basit Ali said on his YouTube channel:

"31:20 – Which cricketers fit in movies? Gill and Dube is also there. And Naseem Shah for Pakistan. Sajid Khan can be a villain."
also-read-trending Trending

Gill is one of the sought-after faces among cricketers for advertising in India. The Punjab batter enjoys a following of 14.9 million alone on Instagram.

youtube-cover

"Make it happen" - Bollywood actress Pragya Jaiswal wants to date India cricketer Shubman Gill

Bollywood actress Pragya Jaiswal, in a recent interview, said that she wants to date Shubman Gill. She said (via News 18):

"He’s cute, yeah, guys. Come on, whatever you all want, I’m single. Make it happen."
“If it’s written, if it’s meant to be, it can be. I mean, I’ve never had a thing of for or against a cricketer. If it’s a nice person and we get along well, why not?," she added.

Pragya was seen in the Bollywood movie 'Khel Khel Mein' alongside Akshay Kumar, Aditya Seal, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, and Taapsee Pannu.

As far as acting is concerned, former India cricketers Irfan Pathan (Cobra in 2022) and Harbhajan Singh (Friendship in 2022 and Dikkiloona in 2021) have played roles in movies. Meanwhile, legendary Sachin Tendulkar has acted in his biopic 'A Billion Dreams'. Former India captain Kapil Dev, Ajay Jadeja, S Sreesanth and Vinod Kambli have also acted in Bollywood movies.

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी