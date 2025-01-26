Sajid Khan performs WWE star’s iconic gesture during Day 2 of PAK vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Pakistani off-spinner Sajid Khan performed popular WWE star John Cena's iconic gesture on Day 2 (Sunday, January 26) of the team's ongoing second Test against West Indies in Multan. The incident took place in the 59th over of West Indies' second innings.

On the final ball of the over, Sajid bowled a full-length delivery outside the off stump to lower-order batter Jomel Warrican. The tailender attempted to play a big shot towards the leg side but was comprehensively beaten as the ball spun back in sharply. However, it missed the stumps.

Sajid starred at Warrican after the ball and used Cena's famous 'You can't see me!' gesture to mock the West Indian Indian spinner. Here's a video of the incident:

It is worth mentioning that Sajid Khan claimed four wickets in the essay. His and left-arm spinner Noman Ali's bowling exploits helped the hosts bundle out West Indies for 244. The 31-year-old bagged six wickets across two innings in the encounter.

Pakistan are required to chase down a 254-run target to win the second and final Test of the series. They finished at 76/4 at Stumps on Day 2.

Sajid Khan was the Player of the Match in Pakistan's Test series opener against West Indies

Sajid Khan has been one of the top performers with the ball for Pakistan in Test cricket lately, especially in home conditions. The spinner was the pick of the bowlers in the side's first Test of the ongoing two-match series against West Indies.

He picked up nine wickets across two innings and was named the Player of the Match for his performance. The home team clinched a comprehensive 127-run victory to go 1-0 up in the rubber.

Sajid is the second-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. He has taken a total of 37 wickets in just 10 innings at an average of 21.02.

The Shan Masood-led Pakistan are languishing in the eighth place in the WTC standings. Defending champions Australia will take on South Africa in the final at Lord's, beginning June 11.

