Salman Butt feels it is wrong to compare Babar Azam and Cheteshwar Pujara

Salman Butt has opined that it is wrong to compare Babar Azam and Cheteshwar Pujara. In his view, both batters are very different and he believes both are world-class players.

During a Q&A session with fans on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt was asked to compare Babar Azam and Cheteshwar Pujara, with respect to their performance against the top cricketing nations.

Fans also asked Butt why Babar only performed well against weaker teams.

"I think that (Babar Azam does not perform well against strong teams) is a very wrong perception, and that is a rude perception. Babar has scored runs everywhere he has played. I don't think we should compare him with anyone. Both Babar and Cheteshwar Pujara are different types of players. Babar is a world class player and so is the other guy," Salman Butt replied.

Salman Butt further mentioned that the players themselves did not care about the comparisons that fans made. Hence, he thought it would be a waste of time to compare Babar Azam and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Entire world credits Rahul Dravid for Indian newcomers' success: Salman Butt

Rahul Dravid has played an important role in the rise of the young Indian cricketers

Next, a fan asked Salman Butt what was the reason behind the success of newcomers like Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj. Butt pointed out that the entire cricket world credits Rahul Dravid for their success.

Lastly, he also added that India and England groomed their youngsters better than other countries.

"India's newcomers are doing well nowadays. Most players do their homework, and the entire world credits Rahul Dravid for their success. The ratio of the success of the new guys coming in Team India has undoubtedly become better. India and England have prepared their youngsters very well lately. The other countries need to catch up," Salman Butt concluded.

