Salman Butt gives thumbs up to ODI cricket, has an idea for more India vs. Pakistan matches

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has opposed the views to shorten the ODI format to 40 overs-a-side. He feels that the 50-over format is a beautiful one and if players can play five-day-long Test cricket, there shouldn't be any problem with the one-day format.

Butt’s statement comes a day after the International Cricket Council (ICC) played down the threat to the format, stating that a ‘healthy’ number of one-day internationals will be played in the coming years.

Butt was speaking on his YouTube channel while replying to questions regarding the future of the 50-over format.

“One-day cricket is a beautiful format. If you can play five days Test then why not play one-day cricket? What’s the rush?”

Salman Butt wants ODI World Cup to be a biennial event

Salman Butt had a unique take on the ongoing debate around ODI cricket. He feels that the World Cups should now take place twice every year so that India and Pakistan get to play more.

It is worth noting that arch-rivals India and Pakistan only play against each other at ICC events due to political tensions between the two nations.

“You can reduce the gap between the World Cups to two years so that India and Pakistan play a couple of matches every couple of years, and everyone will be happy."

Earlier, a number of former cricketers had shared their views on the format, including Ravi Shastri, Wasim Akram, and Shahid Afridi. Former Pakistan captain Akram, in particular, had called the 50-over format a “drag.”

Telegraph Cricket @telecricket



He also recalls the pranks played on him during his time at Lancashire



telegraph.co.uk/cricket/2022/0… Speaking to the Vaughany and Tuffers podcast, Wasim Akram explains why players no longer relish one-day cricket.He also recalls the pranks played on him during his time at Lancashire Speaking to the Vaughany and Tuffers podcast, Wasim Akram explains why players no longer relish one-day cricket. He also recalls the pranks played on him during his time at Lancashire telegraph.co.uk/cricket/2022/0…

Team India last played a bilateral series against Pakistan in 2013. The two teams last met during the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year. They are expected to play against each other in the upcoming Asia Cup in UAE.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think arch-rivals India & Pakistan should play more cricket? Yes No 1 votes so far