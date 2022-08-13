Asia Cup: “I think rotation policy has become normal practice”- Salman Butt hails India’s bench strength

Salman Butt, the former Pakistan captain, is quite impressed with Team India’s rotation policy. He feels that it not only gives rest to senior players but provides more opportunities for youngsters.

The statement comes amid a rising debate about the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) rotation policy, which has invited both praise and criticism.

On his YouTube channel, Butt said:

“I think the rotation policy has become a normal practice for the Indian team because they don’t play with the same players in every series. They give rest to senior players, provide more opportunities to the youngsters and keep changing the team.

"They have got so many options and combinations going. It becomes a difficult choice at times but having a bench strength is healthy for competitions.”

The former opening batsman also feels that head coach Rahul Dravid taking a break ahead of the Asia Cup comes as an 'icing on the cake’.

“Now they are going ahead with NCA staff. Head VVS Laxman will coach the team in Zimbabwe. So, [Rahul] Dravid, the head coach, is also getting rest. Human development is taking place in the Indian cricket team with increasing human resources, which is fantastic. In future, they can expand it like the IPL.”

While Butt sees the rotation policy as a boon, some have questioned the policy of keeping a player like Virat Kohli away from international cricket for a long period. The absence of the former Men in Blue captain from the tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe did raise eyebrows.

Kohli has now been brought back into the side for the upcoming Asia Cup. If he regains his prolific form in that tournament, it would look like a vindication of the selectors' policy of giving him some time off.

Asia Cup: “We’ve seen several players return to form against Pakistan”- Salman Butt warns Pakistan of Indian superstar Virat Kohli

Speaking of Virat Kohli, Salman Butt has warned Pakistan about the possibility of the former India captain returning to form. The man with 70 international hundreds will be keen to get back among the runs during the highly-anticipated Indo-Pak clash in Asia Cup on August 28 in Dubai.

Butt feels that Pakistan have a history of letting out-of-form batsmen in the opposition regain their touch when they play against his erstwhile team.

“In his [Virat Kohli] case, with his experience and ability, India will be looking to get him back in form as soon as possible. We have seen several players return to form against Pakistan. If he comes back to form, he will surely trouble Pakistan.”

Fans of Kohli would be hoping that a break from international cricket brings out the best in him. The dashing right-hander loves playing against Pakistan. He has scored 311 runs against his team's arch-rivals in T20Is at an average of 77.75.

Virat Kohli vs Pakistan

In T20Is - 311 runs @77.75 (3 fifties)

In ODIs - 536 runs @48.73 (2 centuries and 2 fifties)

