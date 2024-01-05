Sam Harper hospitalized after copping blow to head while batting in nets ahead of BBL fixture against Sydney Sixers

The ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) witnessed a scary moment as Melbourne Stars keeper-batter Sam Harper sustained a blow to his head while batting during a net session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday. The 27-year-old had to be taken to the hospital via an ambulance, but remains conscious and stable.

Harper was training at the iconic MCG ahead of Saturday's clash against the Sydney Sixers when he copped a blow to his head. The keeper-batter was hit on the chin while trying to play a cross-batted shot, causing a severe cut near his throat.

The Stars' medical team came to the Victorian's aid immediately and took him to the hospital. The youngster is likely to remain there overnight and could undergo several scans.

The Melbourne Stars' official account on X issued the below statement:

"Sam Harper was struck in the head whilst batting at training this evening at the MCG and subsequently taken to hospital in a stable condition. We ask that you respect his privacy at this time. The club will provide further updates when they come to hand."

The right-handed batter has enjoyed reasonable success in the BBL. He has scored 1470 runs in 80 matches at a strike rate of 132.91, with 10 half-centuries to his name.

Peter Handscomb likely to be drafted in as Sam Harper's replacement

Peter Handscomb. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, middle-order batter Peter Handscomb is likely to be drafted into the Melbourne Stars squad for Saturday's match despite not having a BBL contract.

Handscomb has also been announced as captain for the upcoming three-day fixture against the West Indies in Adelaide, beginning on Tuesday. Nevertheless, he is a BBL veteran, having played 81 matches and tallied 1265 runs.

The Stars are currently in fourth spot in the points table, with four wins in seven matches.

