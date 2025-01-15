Sam Konstas' fan leaves his car handbrake off before going for Aussie opener's autograph, car knocks into stationary vehicle [Watch]

Young Australian opener Sam Konstas' fan crashed his car into a stationary vehicle. He left his car handbrake off while trying to park it to get the 19-year-old's autograph. In a video surfaced on social media, the fan did his best to protect his car from crashing but failed in his attempt.

In footage released on Instagram, the fan became excited as he spotted Konstas walking with his kit bag and quickly got out of the parked car. However, he only noticed before reaching the cricketer that the car began rolling forward and ultimately hit the other vehicle.

Check out the video below:

Trending

Sam Konstas' Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Thunder confirmed that no one was hurt.

"Sri Lanka are going to be tough to beat in their home conditions" - Sam Konstas

Sam Konstas. (Image Credits: Getty)

Konstas, who announced his arrival on the international scene with some audacious strokes against India in December 2024, acknowledged that representing his country is a massive honor.

The right-hander stated that he is keen to repay the selectors' faith by performing well in Sri Lanka. He was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz:

"It's going to be completely different with the crowds [in Sri Lanka], obviously. It was the first time playing with big crowds and maybe the emotions got to me a bit, reflecting on it. But obviously Sri Lanka are going to be tough to beat in their home conditions. I'm looking forward to that. It's obviously a huge honor representing my country and touring to Sri Lanka. They've welcomed me with open arms and I'm keen to learn and get better."

Australia's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka begins on January 29. With Pat Cummins skipping the tour due to paternity leave, Steve Smith will lead the visitors. Although Australia have qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, they will be keen to end this cyle on a winning note.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️