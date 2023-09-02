"Samajh aa raha hai KL Rahul kyu injured ho jata hai baar baar" - Top 10 Shubman Gill memes after his failure against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

Team India opener Shubman Gill faced the wrath of fans after he continued his dismal batting form in the Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan on Saturday, September 2. He could only score 10 runs after facing 32 balls at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium this evening.

After choosing to bat first with prevailing overcast conditions, India got off to a sedate start. Pakistan pacers made brilliant use of helpful conditions and troubled the batters constantly.

Shubman Gill never looked at home since the start, as the ball kept beating him consistently. The youngster tried to weather the storm and occupied one end by batting patiently while India kept losing wickets. However, he could not build his innings further and got cleaned up by a 147 kph delivery from Haris Rauf in the 15th over.

Gill's lean patch of form extended with his latest failure. The 23-year-old batter has been facing criticism from fans for a while now due to his slump in batting form since the West Indies tour. Fans expressed their reactions after Gill's sluggish knock against Pakistan by sharing memes on Twitter and Instagram.

I expect him to do very well: Greg Chappell backs Shubman Gill to come good in the 2023 ODI World Cup

Former Australian captain Greg Chappell recently backed under-fire Indian batter Shubman Gill to return to form before the 50-over showpiece event. He reckoned that the ODI format suits his game well and expects a good run from him in the upcoming ODI World Cup.

In an interview with RevSporz, Chappell said:

"I think in ODI format, he will be fine. I expect him to do very well. He has shown before that he does very well in this format. The issue that I have seen with him is more pronounced in red ball cricket where the ball can move around a little bit more and catching fielders are in positions for much longer."

"It's not such an issue for him in white-ball cricket," he added. "It can be an issue if he gets a good ball early on when the ball is new and hard and doing a little bit. But he is a good player. He has proven himself in most formats before. I would expect him to do well."

