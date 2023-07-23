"Same old CT Final vibes"- Twitter reacts as India 'A' bowlers concede 352 runs to Pakistan 'A' in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup Final 2023

India 'A' could not replicate their performance from the group stage match against Pakistan 'A' in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup Final 2023. During the match, India 'A' bowled Pakistan 'A' out for just 205 runs in the first innings.
Fans expected a similar bowling performance from the Boys in Blue earlier today. However, the likes of Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana and Yuvrajsinh Dodhiya could not make much of an impact. Pakistan 'A' finished with 352/8 in 50 overs at the P Sara Oval.
This innings reminded fans of the ICC Champions Trophy Final 2017 between India and Pakistan. Incidentally, Pakistan's left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman scored big after receiving a life because of a no-ball in the 2017 final, and in today's match, Saim Ayub scored a half-century after he lost his wicket on a no-ball.
A majority of Indian cricket fans were unhappy with the team's performance in the first innings. Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:
Can India 'A' pull off a successful run-chase and win ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup Final 2023?
Pakistan 'A' have set a big target of 353 runs in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup Final 2023. The Boys in Green reached 352/8, riding on half-centuries from openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan. Number four batter Tayyab Tahir stole the show with a 71-ball 108. He smacked 12 fours and four sixes to torment the Indian bowlers.
When the two teams met in the group stage, the Boys in Blue chased down a 206-run target in just 36.4 overs. Sai Sudharsan scored a match-winning century for the Indian side.
It will be interesting to see if he can play a similar knock at the P Sara Oval today. You can watch the live scorecard of the final right here.