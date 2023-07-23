"Same old CT Final vibes"- Twitter reacts as India 'A' bowlers concede 352 runs to Pakistan 'A' in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup Final 2023

India 'A' could not replicate their performance from the group stage match against Pakistan 'A' in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup Final 2023. During the match, India 'A' bowled Pakistan 'A' out for just 205 runs in the first innings.

Fans expected a similar bowling performance from the Boys in Blue earlier today. However, the likes of Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana and Yuvrajsinh Dodhiya could not make much of an impact. Pakistan 'A' finished with 352/8 in 50 overs at the P Sara Oval.

This innings reminded fans of the ICC Champions Trophy Final 2017 between India and Pakistan. Incidentally, Pakistan's left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman scored big after receiving a life because of a no-ball in the 2017 final, and in today's match, Saim Ayub scored a half-century after he lost his wicket on a no-ball.

A majority of Indian cricket fans were unhappy with the team's performance in the first innings. Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Do Bronxs @Loth_X_brok @mufaddal_vohra Same old CT final vibes 🥹

A.Ashwal @Ashwal7A @mufaddal_vohra Sai Sudharshan will Decide Indias Victory in this Match, I Hope sai plays Min 40 overs in the chase.

Justin Umesh @JustinUmesh1 @mufaddal_vohra What's the role of Harshit Rana in this team?

Swati Jaiswal @SwatiJaisw13521 @mufaddal_vohra Tahir should be in International team. He is a great hitter. Why he is playing emerging?

-Pakistan lost in first round, met India in Final again and won the tournament.



2023 Emerging Asia Cup:



-PAK lost in first round, met IND in Final again and 113/0 in 16 overs already.



Similarity: A dismissal on No Ball.



History repeats but so fast? 2017 Champions Trophy:-Pakistan lost in first round, met India in Final again and won the tournament.2023 Emerging Asia Cup:-PAK lost in first round, met IND in Final again and 113/0 in 16 overs already.Similarity: A dismissal on No Ball.History repeats but so fast? pic.twitter.com/ahKK2bAylp

Aadvik @thecoolguy03 - India bullying Pakistan in league stage



Final match

- India winning toss & bowling first

- India's main bowler gets a wicket on a no-ball

- 100+ opening stand between PAK openers

- PAK batsman scoring a 100

- PAK giving a 330+ target to India



We have seen this before

NK @NaveenA94434 twitter.com/NaveenA94434/s… Lack of one more fast bowler & over usage of spinners backfired for IND A. Its completely PAK A game now. In India dont we have 3 good young fast bowlers to play in 11? Irrespective of conditions quality fast bowling can win tournaments anywhere. @VVSLaxman281 #INDAvPAKA

KhabriBhai @RealKhabriBhai @mufaddal_vohra Either Collapse loading like CT17 or India win with 6 wickets remaining

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats

IND-PAK Final in 2023 Emerging Asia Cup



Both had an Indian bowling a no-ball in 4th over, due to which a wicket gets cancelled.

#INDvPAK IND-PAK Final in 2017 CTIND-PAK Final in 2023 Emerging Asia CupBoth had an Indian bowling a no-ball in 4th over, due to which a wicket gets cancelled.

S @xtrracover0 No ball as well is this the repeat of 2017 ct final ??? pic.twitter.com/HDvprunHwg

sudharshan sridharan @sudharshansrid1



Defeated Pakistan convincingly in group stage and beat Bangladesh in Semi-Finals to reach Finals



India in ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023:



Defeated Pakistan-A convincingly in group stage and beat Bangladesh in Semi-Finals to reach Finals



#INDvPAK #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Cp7nKBm6Mt India in CT 2017:Defeated Pakistan convincingly in group stage and beat Bangladesh in Semi-Finals to reach FinalsIndia in ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023:Defeated Pakistan-A convincingly in group stage and beat Bangladesh in Semi-Finals to reach Finals

pinkman @hanma7890 #INDAvPAKA

Ind vs pak final match aur upper se no ball ... ct 2017 ki yaad aagey pic.twitter.com/5IJsYbBUD8 Ind vs pak final match aur upper se no ball ... ct 2017 ki yaad aagey

Can India 'A' pull off a successful run-chase and win ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup Final 2023?

Pakistan 'A' have set a big target of 353 runs in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup Final 2023. The Boys in Green reached 352/8, riding on half-centuries from openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan. Number four batter Tayyab Tahir stole the show with a 71-ball 108. He smacked 12 fours and four sixes to torment the Indian bowlers.

When the two teams met in the group stage, the Boys in Blue chased down a 206-run target in just 36.4 overs. Sai Sudharsan scored a match-winning century for the Indian side.

It will be interesting to see if he can play a similar knock at the P Sara Oval today. You can watch the live scorecard of the final right here.