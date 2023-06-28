San Francisco Unicorns sign Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf for MLC 2023

Pakistani leg spinner Shadab Khan and speedster Haris Rauf will feature in the maiden season of the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC 2023).

The two have been roped in by San Francisco Unicorns for the first-ever edition of the United States franchise-based T20 tournament. Khan and Rauf are expected to be available for the entire season. They aren't part of Pakistan's Test squad for their upcoming series against Sri Lanka, which clashes with MLC 2023.

According to a report by Cricket Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked the MLC management to pay $25,000 for each player's participation in the league.

Texas Super Kings, Seattle Orcas, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Los Angeles Knight Riders, and Washington Freedom are the six franchises that will take part in the competition. MLC is scheduled to be played between July 13 to July 30. The teams will battle it out in a total of 19 matches for the championship trophy

Aaron Finch appointed captain of San Francisco Unicorns for MLC 2023

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch has been named as the skipper of the San Francisco Unicorns for the forthcoming season of MLC, while Shane Watson has been appointed as the team's head coach.

Apart from Finch, the franchises roped in the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Corey Anderson, Liam Plunkett, Tajinder Singh, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Carmi Le Roux, Brody Couch, David White, Smit Patel, and Sanjay Krishnamurthi at the draft. Furthermore, they also went on to acquire the services of overseas players Matthew Wade, Qais Ahmad, Finn Allen, and Mackenzie Harvey.

Aaron Finch and Co will take on MI New York in their opening match of the season. The contest will take place at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. They will be back in action on July 15, as they are slated to lock horns with Seattle Orcas.

