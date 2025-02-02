Sanika Chalke hits a boundary as India beat South Africa to clinch ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 title [Watch]

India Women's U-19 beat South Africa Women's U-19 by nine wickets in the final of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup held in Malaysia on Sunday, February 2. Winning this tournament ensured the India Women's U19 successfully defended their title from the 2023 edition.

After being asked to bowl first, the defending champions skittled South Africa Women's U-19 for 82. Gongadi Trisha (3/15) led the charge with the ball as only Mieke van Voort (23 off 18) was the only batter to score more than 20 runs.

Chasing 83 for a win, India lost G Kamalini (8 off 13) early in the chase but Gongadi Trisha (44* off 33) ensured her team chased down the target comfortably. With two runs needed to win, Sanika Chalke (26 off 22) swept the ball away towards deep square leg and the ball raced to the fence and sealed the game.

Take a look at the winning moment for the Women's team below:

This was the second title on the trot for the Indian team. They won the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2023, with the team led by Shafali Varma lifting the trophy.

Who won the Player of the Tournament in the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup?

India opener G Trisha won the Player of the Tournament award for her all-round contributions throughout the tournament. Throughout eight matches, Trisha scored 309 runs, which included a knock of 110 runs off 59 deliveries. With the ball, she picked up seven wickets as she registered her best figures of 3/15 in four overs in the final.

India were in Group A alongside West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia for the tournament. They won all their group-stage games, as well as their Super Six matches against Bangladesh and Scotland. In the semi-finals, they beat England to advance to the final for the second time. There, they beat South Africa by nine wickets to defend their title.

