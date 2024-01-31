Sanjana Ganesan, Aashita Sood, Suniel Shetty and more big names react to Mayank Agarwal's update after being hospitalized

Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal shared two pictures from a hospital in Agartala earlier today (January 31). The Indian batter had to be hospitalized after he consumed a liquid on a flight to New Delhi, thinking that it was water.

Soon after consuming the liquid, Agarwal felt discomfort and had to be rushed to a hospital in Agartala, where he led Karnataka against Tripura in the Ranji Trophy just a few days back. Agarwal was heading to Surat via New Delhi for Karnataka's next game against Railways, which starts this Friday.

However, the team captain had an unfortunate incident on the flight, which has likely ruled him out of the next match. Taking to Instagram, Agarwal posted the following pictures and wrote:

"I am feeling better now. Gearing to comeback. Thank you for prayers, love and support, everyone."

Reacting to the Instagram post, Mayank Agarwal's wife Aashita Sood dropped a red heart in the comments box. Popular sports presenter and Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan commented:

"Get well soon."

Agarwal's Karnataka teammates Vijaykumar Vyshak and Nihal Ullal also left replies while the comments box also featured words from Bollywood legend Suniel Shetty, football player Gurinder Sandhu, actor Rannvijay Singha and Agarwal's former Karnataka teammate KV Siddharth.

Here is a screenshot of all the comments:

Expand Tweet

Mayank Agarwal will aim to return to action on February 9

Agarwal may still take some time to regain full fitness. Karnataka will have to manage without him in their upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Railways at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium.

The Karnataka skipper will try to attain full fitness before his team's match against Tamil Nadu on February 9. That match is scheduled to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. If he is declared fit, Agarwal can fly from Agartala to Chennai and gear up for his return.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App