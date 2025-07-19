Sanjana Ganesan shares heartwarming image of Jasprit Bumrah playing with son ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [In Picture]

Sanjana Ganesan, sports presenter and wife of India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, shared a heartwarming picture of her husband playing with their son Angad on social media on Saturday, July 19.

The 31-year-old was last in action during the third Test against England at Lord’s, where he impressed with figures of 5/74 and 2/38. However, his efforts went in vain as India fell 22 runs short while chasing a target of 193.

Now, ahead of the fourth Test scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 23, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, Sanjana shared a picture on her Instagram stories on Saturday, capturing Bumrah playing with their son at a park.

Check out the picture below:

Jasprit Bumrah playing with his son (Image via Instagram-@sanjanaganesan)

Meanwhile, of the three Tests played so far in the series, Bumrah has featured in two, picking up 12 wickets across four innings at an average of 21.00 and a strike rate of 43.33, including two five-wicket hauls.

Overall, Bumrah has played 47 Tests for India, taking 217 wickets at an impressive average of 19.48 and a strike rate of 42.1, with 15 five-wicket hauls to his name.

“There will be a leaning towards playing him” - Ryan ten Doeschate provides key update on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for 4th Test against England

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has suggested that the team management is inclined to play Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

The 45-year-old stated that the pace spearhead will feature in only one of the two remaining matches, with a final decision on his availability to be made in the coming days. Speaking at a press conference on July 17, he said:

"We will make that call in Manchester. We know we have got him for one of the last two Tests. It's pretty obvious that the series is on the line in Manchester, so there will be a leaning towards playing him, but again, we will look at all the factors, (like) how many days of cricket are we going to get up there, what do we feel is our best chance of winning that game, and then how that fits in together with Oval and looking at the last two games as holistically as part of the series," [as quoted by PTI].

Meanwhile, the visitors head into the fourth Test trailing 1-2 in the series, having suffered defeats at Leeds and Lord’s.

