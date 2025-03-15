Sanjana Ganesan wishes Jasprit Bumrah with heartfelt poem on 4th anniversary [In Picture]

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan shared a heartwarming post on social media on Saturday, March 15, to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on March 15, 2021, in Goa. On September 4, 2023, they were blessed with a son, named Angad.

On Saturday, to commemorate their fourth wedding anniversary, Sanjana shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, along with the caption:

“Tu hai toh dil dhadakta hai, tu hai to saans aati hai, tu naa to ghar ghar nhi lagta, tu hai to dar nhi lagta. Happy 4.”

On the cricket front, the 31-year-old has been out of action since sustaining a lower back injury during the fifth Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia in Sydney in January. The injury kept him out of the 2025 Champions Trophy, which India won after defeating New Zealand in the final under Rohit Sharma's leadership on March 9.

Bumrah has been rehabilitating at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, with the IPL 2025 set to begin on March 22, a report from Cricbuzz suggests that the pacer may be available for the Mumbai Indians in their first home game, scheduled against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31.

A look at Jasprit Bumrah's record in international cricket

Jasprit Bumrah made his debut for India in 2016 in an ODI against Australia. He has played 89 ODIs, taking 149 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls. Bumrah was also part of the Indian squad for the 2023 World Cup, where India’s impressive streak of 10 consecutive victories came to an end with a defeat to Australia in the final.

In T20Is, Bumrah has appeared in 70 matches, claiming 89 wickets. The 31-year-old was named Player of the Tournament in the 2024 T20 World Cup, which India won by defeating South Africa in the final in Barbados. Additionally, the star pacer has featured in 45 Test matches, claiming 205 wickets, including 13 five-wicket hauls.

