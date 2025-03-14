"Received threat calls, had to hide at times" - Indian cricketer revisits shocking details of dark phase in 2021 after 2025 Champions Trophy triumph

Star Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has made shocking revelations about receving threats after his performance during the T20 World Cup 2021. The leg-spinner has disclosed that he had to hide himself on a few occasions as people followed him closely to track him down.

Chakaravarthy, who played a massive role in India's recent Champions Trophy 2025 win, wasn't at his best during the T20 World Cup in 2021 in the three matches he played. He conceded 33 runs in four wicketless overs during India's landmark defeat to Pakistan in that event and wasn't recalled until last year. However, the spinner is now among the first names on the team sheet in the white-ball formats following his recent performances.

Speaking to anchor Gobinath in a YouTube show, Chakaravarthy said he reflects on those tough times. He stated that he is proud of how much he has improved now and wishes to take it to the next level.

"After the 2021 World Cup, I received threat calls. 'Don't come to India. If you try, you won't be able to.'ePeople came up to my house, tracked me down - I had to hide at times. When I was returning from the airport, a couple of people followed me on their bikes. It happens. I can understand fans are emotional. But when I look back at those things and the praise I am receiving now, I am happy. I am not able to believe that all good things are happening in one go. I want to take it to the next level. I have faced setbacks, and I know how bad the criticism can be," he said.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer made his ODI debut only in February 2025, roughly a week before the Champions Trophy. Yet, he took a fifer on his Champions Trophy debut and claimed nine wickets in the competition as India beat New Zealand to claim the title.

"I didn't expect this success" - Varun Chakaravarthy on his central role in India's Champions Trophy 2025 win

Varun Chakravarthy. (Image Credits: Getty)

Chakaravarthy, who was added to India's ODI squad to face England at the 11th hour, said that he had hardly packed anything before leaving for Nagpur. He added:

"I think the Champions Trophy was a huge confidence booster because I played only four matches. And when I performed well in those matches, I felt I belonged and that there was a place for me. But I didn't expect this success. After playing the T20I series finale in Mumbai, I was preparing to return to Chennai. I even got the tickets for Chennai. But the next morning, I was told that I was in the one-day team too and was asked to come to Nagpur. I didn't expect it. I didn't take any clothes or anything for that. I asked my family to send me stuff to Nagpur."

Chakaravarthy will next be seen in IPL 2025 for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

