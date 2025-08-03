"You certainly have a player" - Sanjay Bangar's big statement on Ravindra Jadeja's likely replacement amid 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India's former batting coach Sanjay Bangar reckons that Washington Sundar has the ability to perform the role in the Test team that Ravindra Jadeja has been doing once the latter calls it quits. Bangar praised Sundar for showing massive improvement in his batting, pointing out that he scored in limited areas when he came into the national side.Sundar has been in impressive form with the bat in the ongoing Test series in England. He smashed 53 off just 46 balls in India's second innings of The Oval Test on Saturday, August 2. Before that, he scored an unbeaten 101 off 206 balls in Manchester. The southpaw batted for 298 minutes and played a huge part in ensuring that the visitors drew the Test match.While both Sundar and Jadeja are currently part of the playing XI in England, Bangar reckons that the former is good enough to take over as the main spin bowling all-rounder once the latter hangs up his boots. He told ESPNcricinfo:&quot;When the time comes, when he moves on, you certainly have a player who can very quickly progress in the role that Jadeja is doing for the team now.&quot;The 52-year-old also went on to hail Sundar for his versatility, mentioning his two most recent knocks, which have been played in totally opposite ways. Bangar said:&quot;What you saw in the last-wicket partnership was striking abilities of Washington Sundar. Initially, he had restrictive areas to score. He was very strong through the off side - whatever I remember of him in the earlier times. But, he has developed a very good leg side game as well. He has opened up scoring areas.&quot;The very fact that he had that mindset of helping India to extend that lead and play in that cavalier manner means here is a guy who is willing to do various things for his team,&quot; the former India all-rounder added.While Sundar and Jadeja contributed 53 each in India's second innings at The Oval, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 118. Nightwatchman Akash Deep hit 66, while keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel chipped in with 34.Washington Sundar has contributed with both bat and ball in ENG vs IND 2025 Test seriesSundar has made important contributions with both bat and ball in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. In eight innings, he has scored 284 runs at an average of 47.33, with one hundred and one half-century. He hit 42 in Birmingham and has notched up three handy 20s.With his off spin, the Tamil Nadu cricketer has picked up seven wickets at an average of 35.85. The 25-year-old claimed 4-22 in the second innings at Lord's and 2-107 in the Manchester.