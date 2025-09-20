Sanjay Manjrekar gives star Oman cricketer a warm hug after IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar gave Oman captain Jatinder Singh a warm hug after a gutsy display by him and his men against Team India in the Asia Cup 2025 match in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The moment occurred during the post-game presentation, as Manjrekar called Jatinder a &quot;very likable cricketer&quot; due to his demeanour.After a disciplined effort with the ball to restrict a strong Indian batting line-up to 188/8, Oman made things largely uncomfortable for the Men in Blue during the run chase. Following a 56-run partnership between Jatinder and Aamir Kaleem, the latter stitched a 93-run stand with Hammad Mirza. However, Team India's experience in crunch situations outweighed Oman, and the Men in Blue won by 21 runs to prevent a mighty scare heading into the Super 4 round. Nevertheless, it was a landmark moment for both Kaleem and Mirza, who scored half-centuries in what was the first-ever international game between the two sides.With Jatinder coming to chat at the post-game presentation, Manjrekar said:&quot;Everytime I look at you, I first feel like giving you a hug. You are a very, very likeable cricketer. Excellent performance today, you must be so proud of your team.&quot;After the match, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav also shared some precious insights with the opposition.&quot;We lack a little experience and exposure&quot; - Jatinder Singh explains why Oman lost to IndiaSuryakumar Yadav and Jatinder Singh (Credits: Getty)Although the right-handed batter said he was proud of his boys, he felt a little more exposure would have done them a world of good. However, Jatinder equally expressed excitement for the T20 World Cup qualifier and said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo:&quot;I am extremely proud of the unit. The way they came up, they had their plans and executed them well. They were very much in the present. So proud of the way they have shown their character in the crunch situation. The hype of the tournament was there in the mind. We lack a little experience and exposure. This game was a blessing in disguise. We have a (T20) World Cup qualifier happening in Oman and the boys are ready.&quot;Meanwhile, the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup begins on Saturday, September 20, with Bangladesh facing Sri Lanka.