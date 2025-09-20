Sanjay Manjrekar gives star Oman cricketer a warm hug after IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Sep 20, 2025 02:47 IST
India v England - ICC Men
Sanjay Manjrekar. (Image Credits: Getty)

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar gave Oman captain Jatinder Singh a warm hug after a gutsy display by him and his men against Team India in the Asia Cup 2025 match in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The moment occurred during the post-game presentation, as Manjrekar called Jatinder a "very likable cricketer" due to his demeanour.

Ad

After a disciplined effort with the ball to restrict a strong Indian batting line-up to 188/8, Oman made things largely uncomfortable for the Men in Blue during the run chase. Following a 56-run partnership between Jatinder and Aamir Kaleem, the latter stitched a 93-run stand with Hammad Mirza.

However, Team India's experience in crunch situations outweighed Oman, and the Men in Blue won by 21 runs to prevent a mighty scare heading into the Super 4 round. Nevertheless, it was a landmark moment for both Kaleem and Mirza, who scored half-centuries in what was the first-ever international game between the two sides.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With Jatinder coming to chat at the post-game presentation, Manjrekar said:

"Everytime I look at you, I first feel like giving you a hug. You are a very, very likeable cricketer. Excellent performance today, you must be so proud of your team."
Ad

After the match, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav also shared some precious insights with the opposition.

"We lack a little experience and exposure" - Jatinder Singh explains why Oman lost to India

Suryakumar Yadav and Jatinder Singh (Credits: Getty)
Suryakumar Yadav and Jatinder Singh (Credits: Getty)

Although the right-handed batter said he was proud of his boys, he felt a little more exposure would have done them a world of good. However, Jatinder equally expressed excitement for the T20 World Cup qualifier and said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo:

Ad
"I am extremely proud of the unit. The way they came up, they had their plans and executed them well. They were very much in the present. So proud of the way they have shown their character in the crunch situation. The hype of the tournament was there in the mind. We lack a little experience and exposure. This game was a blessing in disguise. We have a (T20) World Cup qualifier happening in Oman and the boys are ready."

Meanwhile, the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup begins on Saturday, September 20, with Bangladesh facing Sri Lanka.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications