"I'll be shocked if he doesn't play" - Former India batter's huge comment on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has stated that he would be shocked if Jasprit Bumrah is rested for the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. Manjrekar opined that it would be pointless if India lose the next Test in Bumrah's absence and the pacer then returns for the final match of the series.England beat India by 22 runs in the third Test at Lord's, thus taking the 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The visitors will need to win the fourth Test in Manchester, which begins on July 23, to stay alive in the series. Bumrah played the first Test in Leeds, but was rested in Birmingham before he made a comeback at Lord's.During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar commented that Bumrah must play the Manchester Test. He pointed out to the big gap between the third and fourth Tests of the series and stated:&quot;There is no point in resting for this one and then losing the series and coming in for the final one. Plus, the ideal gap too. The first Test match, when he bowled in the second innings, he looked a little jaded and flat. You felt that he's feeling the load. Here [at Lord's], he was very keen to bowl that final spell as well. He bowled a slightly longer spell because he knew there was a big gap.&quot;&quot;The first time I was surprised when he didn't play the second Test, but this one, I'll be shocked if he doesn't play,&quot; the 60-year-old added.Bumrah is the second-leading wicket-taker in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. In two Tests, the Indian pacer has claimed 12 wickets at an average of 21, with two five-fers. The 31-year-old picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings in Leeds and another five-fer in the first innings at Lord's.Sai Sudharsan was always my No. 3&quot; - Sanjay Manjrekar on key change for 4th ENG vs IND 2025 TestDuring the same discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar backed Sai Sudharsan to make a comeback to the playing XI in Manchester and occupy the crucial No. 3 slot. The young left-hander was dropped after being handed his Test debut in Leeds, which Manjrekar reckons was the wrong move. He explained:&quot;Sai Sudharsan was always my No. 3. After the first Test match, there was some promise shown with 30 runs. And, when you have flat pitches and one of England's weakest bowling attacks, you want to play your young players.&quot;Karun Nair at No. 3, I didn't agree with. Maybe the team management might just want to prove that we are backing the right horse and give him one more match. That's something that happens. But, I would like to see Sai Sudharsan at No. 3,&quot; Manjrekar went on to add.Nair has played all three Tests of the series so far. In six innings, he has scored 131 runs at an average of 21.83, with a best of 40.