Sanjay Manjrekar picks India’s playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test; drops Karun Nair

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Jul 22, 2025 11:23 IST
England v India - 2nd Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Karun Nair in action. (Pic: Getty Images).

Sanjay Manjrekar has shared his preferred India playing XI for the upcoming fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. It is a must-win clash for Shubman Gill and Co., as they currently trail 1-2 in the five-match series.

Manjrekar left Karun Nair out of the lineup. The 33-year-old returned to India's Test team after an eight-year gap. He has got off to impressive starts on a few occasions in the series, but has failed to convert them into big scores.

Karun has amassed 131 runs off six innings at an average of 21.83 in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Manjrekar opined that the Indian think tank should back Sai Sudharsan over the veteran batter for the No. 3 spot.

Sudharsan made his Test debut in the opening match of the series against England. He registered scores of 0 and 30 in the contest and was left out of the playing XI for the second and third Tests.

Manjrekar also picked Dhruv Jurel in the side as the designated wicketkeeper, with Rishabh Pant playing as a batter. It is worth noting that Pant sustained a finger injury while keeping in the first innings of the third Test.

The cricketer-turned-commentator revealed his preferred playing XI in a video posted on his Instagram handle.

Sanjay Manjrekar's India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna/Harshit Rana/Anshul Kamboj

"A very, very tempting offer, but India won't go there" - Sanjay Manjrekar on chances of Kuldeep Yadav playing in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

In the video, Sanjay Manjrekar suggested that left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav will remain on the bench for the fourth Test. He remarked that it was unlikely that India would go in with three spinners in English conditions.

Commenting on Kuldeep, the former cricketer said:

"Kuldeep Yadav, as the third spinner, is a very, very tempting offer, but India won't go there. And you can understand them not going there. In the past, India have played three spinners in overseas conditions, but that was in the past. Unlikely to happen in 2025."

The fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, from July 23 to 27. India are yet to win a single Test at the venue, having bagged five draws and four losses.

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

