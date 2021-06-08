Sanjay Manjrekar responds to Ravichandran Ashwin’s hilarious meme 

Sanjay Manjrekar took Ravichandran Ashwin’s comical response in his stride as he responded to the off-spinner online. The former Indian batsman also suggested that his cricketing assessment of Ashwin was blown out of proportion.

Sanjay Manjrekar reverted to Ravichandran Ashwin’s hilarious response on Tuesday, replying via a Tweet:

"Also Chaari, my heart aches to see simple, straightforward, cricketing assessments kick up a fuss these days."

Pairing his tweet with three laughing emojis, Sanjay Manjrekar also picked up on the movie reference used by Ravichandran Ashwin, with the 55-year-old referring to the off-spinner as 'Chaari'.

Also Chaari, my heart aches to see simple, straightforward, cricketing assessments kick up a fuss these days😂😂😂 https://t.co/7r7SNqpQq3 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 8, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin had earlier won the hearts of netizens after he chose to respond to Sanjay Manjrekar’s comments. After the cricketer-turned-commentator opted to leave out Ashwin from his all-time top 10 bowlers list, the 34-year-old replied with a hilarious meme on Monday.

The off-spinner admirably took Sanjay Manjrekar’s claims in his stride, responding with a cheeky meme that left the Twitterati in splits. Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted a dialog from the movie 'Aparachith' which when roughly translated into English meant - "don't say things like that, it hurts."

How did the Sanjay Manjrekar and Ravichandran Ashwin saga start?

‘All- time great’ is the highest praise & acknowledgement given to a cricketer. Cricketers like Don Bradman, Sobers, Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Virat etc are all time greats in my book. With due respect, Ashwin not quite there as an all-time great yet. 🙏#AllTimeGreatExplained😉 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 6, 2021

Never too far from making a controversial statement, Sanjay Manjrekar stirred up a furore after the former Indian batsman stated that he doesn’t consider Ravichandran Ashwin an all-time great due to his lack of five-wicket hauls in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo:

“When people start talking about Ashwin as being one of the all-time greats of the game then I have a few problems. One basic problem I have with Ashwin is that when you look at SENA countries, Ashwin doesn’t have a single five-wicket haul there. And the other thing when you talk about him running through sides on Indian pitches that are suited to his kind of bowling is that in the last four years, Jadeja has matched him with wicket-taking abilities. Then, interestingly, in the last series against England, Axar Patel got more wickets than Ashwin on similar pitches.”

The argument didn’t go down well with cricket fans, as they slammed Sanjay Manjrekar for his statements. However, looking at his latest response, it looks like the amusing debate has come to an end and all is well between Ashwin and Manjrekar.

Players with 400 wickets and 5 hundreds in the history of Test cricket:



Kapil Dev: 5,248 runs, 8 hundreds; 434 wickets



Ashwin: 2,656 runs, 5 hundreds; 409 wickets



Still not an all-time great? 😉 pic.twitter.com/hfm76rgZat — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) June 6, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar