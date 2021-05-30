Sanjay Manjrekar weighs in on striking a balance in cricket, wants free hits to go

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar recently shared his views on a few rules in modern-day cricket on Twitter.

In an intense discussion with Ravichandran Ashwin on social media, he replied to the tweaker's comments on free hits in cricket. Ashwin had earlier stated that free hits were a 'great marketing tool' suggested adding a 'free ball' each time a batsman leaves the non-strikers' end early.

"For the long-term health appeal of the game... balance is important. Hence the free hit needs to go... to give the bowlers something back. Sure, have the penalty for batsmen leaving early too. It’s all about correcting the lopsidedness that prevails currently," Manrejkar tweeted.

Ashwin replied:

"Come on @sanjaymanjrekar, free hit is a great marketing tool and has captured the imagination of all the fans. Let’s add a free ball for the bowlers every time a batter leaves the non-striker's end early, a wicket off that ball will reduce 10 runs of the bowler's analysis and total."

Sanjay Manjrekar's column on tossing out free hits in cricket

Sanjay Manjrekar, a former middle-order batsman, had written a column for the Hindustan Times about certain rules in the game of cricket that 'had him peeved'.

"Free hit is another thing I want gone, again terribly unfair on the bowlers. Today with the TV umpire monitoring no balls, a bowler has to be a centimetre over, and immediately a string of punishments are meted out to him," wrote Manjrekar.

Manjrekar also shed light on how helmets changed the way cricket was played. He feels that the use of helmets in the game has given the batsmen an advantage in duels with bowlers.

"Since helmets came into the game, bowlers have lost massive ground in the contest between bat and ball. The fear of getting hit was one big challenge batters had to overcome. Everything else came later," Manjrekar explained.

"Only the very brave could stand up to the great West Indian attack when there were no helmets, and yes, the tails did not wag as much then as they do now," wrote Manjrekar.

Twitter reacts to Manjrekar's views

Read it sir, I think you just compiled all the questions that we've been asking for long with utmost perfection. Modern day bowlers have no room to relax, how many times we've seen ball hit the stumps but batsman wasn't given out as the heavy bails remained stationary?! — Vaibhav_MSDianForever (@V_Trips7781) May 28, 2021

So many laws and rules of Cricket are Illogical the penalty for a no ball caused by overstepping by a cm and a wide caused by bowling literally completely down the leg are same or worse as they give free hits too then. — ARYAN (@iamAryan1303) May 28, 2021