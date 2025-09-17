Sanju Samson smashes no-look six in the nets ahead of IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Team India wicket-keeper Sanju Samson dazzled in the practice session ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 group stage encounter against Oman, scheduled for Friday, September 19, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The ace batter was seen executing a sublime no-look six during the net session, honing his skills in his revamped role as a middle-order batter in the team. Samson is yet to face a ball in Team India's dominant campaign in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) so far, but is primed to play a crucial role down the line at some stage. Facing the pacers in the net session, the right-handed batter slogged a full-length delivery over the bowler's head, while keeping his head down. The no-look shot has become a common feature in modern-day T20 cricket, with the likes of Dewald Brevis executing it on a regular basis. The Indian batter replicated the shot with his usual elegance, before proceeding to hit a clean stroke through the off side, as well as a daft late cut behind the stumps. Have a look at the array of strokes right here, highlighted by the no-look six. Although Samson has not been able to feature as a batter in the tournament so far, he has been quite involved as a wicket-keeper. He claimed a couple of catches in India's rampant win over the UAE, one of which was a stunning take off Shivam Dube's bowling. Sanju Samson had struck a no-look six recently during the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) Often regarded as a clean striker of the ball, it is no surprise that Samson has mastered the no-look six, especially with his current level of confidence and purple patch. He had unleashed a mammoth no-look hit for the Kochi Blue Tigers in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) during their encounter against the Alleppey Ripples. The right-handed batter had dispatched a full-pitched delivery over the bowler's head for a maximum, during his match-winning innings of 83 runs off 41 deliveries.