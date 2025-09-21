  • home icon
  • Sanju Samson takes excellent low catch as Fakhar Zaman perishes for 15 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Sep 21, 2025 21:21 IST
Team India. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya claimed the crucial wicket of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman as Sanju Samson took a good low catch. It came in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Samson came forward to take the catch as the third umpire ruled it out after taking a couple of closer look.

The dismissal occurred in the third over of the innings when Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav brought in Pandya for his second. With the left-handed batter looking quite dangerous, he clattered the second delivery off the all-rounder for a boundary. However, the Baroda-born cricketer deceived him with a slower delivery as Zaman edged it behind to the keeper. Nevertheless, the Pakistani batter was shocked by the decision from the third umpire and hit the bat with his pad while walking away to the pavilion.

Watch the video of the dismissal:

Zaman had looked dangerous until his dramatic dismissal, notably hitting ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah for two fours only in his opening over.

Sanju Samson top-scored for Team India in their Asia Cup 2025 match vs Oman

Sanju Samson. (Image Credits: Getty)
Meanwhile, Samson, who batted for the first time in the ongoing multi-nation tournament, top-scored for India against Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Kerala-born cricketer made 56 off 45 deliveries as India reached a total of 188/8. Despite a spirited effort from Oman, they fell 21 runs short as the Men in Blue went on to stay unbeaten in the group stage.

Earlier in the night, Suryakumar Yadav had won the toss and opted to field first, citing a good track record of chasing in Dubai. The veteran batter announced two changes, drafting in Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy for Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

The Men in Green had reached 91/1 at the time of writing this, looking on track for a massive total. India had beaten their arch-rivals by seven wickets in the group stage.

