  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • Sanju Samson takes a sharp diving catch to dismiss Asif Khan as UAE crumbles to 51-6 in their Asia Cup 2025 clash vs IND [Watch]

Sanju Samson takes a sharp diving catch to dismiss Asif Khan as UAE crumbles to 51-6 in their Asia Cup 2025 clash vs IND [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Sep 10, 2025 21:31 IST
India v United Arab Emirates - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
India bowled out UAE for 57 (Source: Getty)

India’s wicketkeeper Sanju Samson held onto a brilliant diving catch to dismiss United Arab Emirates (UAE) player Asif Khan cheaply in the second match of the Asia Cup 2025. The game is being played on Wednesday, September 10, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

The dismissal came on the third delivery of the 11th over of UAE’s innings. Shivam Dube bowled a good-length scrambled seam delivery that moved away after pitching. Asif, trapped on the crease, went for it slightly away from his body and only managed a thick edge. The ball flew low to the right of Sanju Samson, who reacted quickly to grab a sharp diving catch.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The right-handed batter had a disappointing outing, scoring just two runs off seven balls. Asif’s dismissal left UAE struggling at 51/6 after 10.3 overs.

UAE crumbles to 57 in Asia Cup 2025 clash against IND

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to field against UAE. Jasprit Bumrah claimed the first wicket for the Men in Blue, dismissing Alishan Sharafu for 22 off 17 balls in the fourth over. In the next over, Varun Chakaravarthy removed Muhammad Zohaib for two off five balls.

Ad

Kuldeep Yadav was exceptional in his second over, taking three wickets, dismissing Rahul Chopra (3), Muhammad Waseem (19), and Harshit Kaushik (2), as UAE lost half their side at 50. Shivam Dube then claimed three quick wickets in just two overs, while Axar Patel picked up one, as UAE collapsed from 50/5 to 55/9.

Kuldeep Yadav finished the innings by dismissing Haider Ali, with UAE all out for 57 in 13.1 overs. Kuldeep returned impressive figures of 4/7 in 2.1 overs, while Dube ended with 3/4 in two overs. The Men in Blue need just 58 runs in 20 overs as they look to start their title defense with a win.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications