Sanju Samson takes a sharp diving catch to dismiss Asif Khan as UAE crumbles to 51-6 in their Asia Cup 2025 clash vs IND [Watch]

India’s wicketkeeper Sanju Samson held onto a brilliant diving catch to dismiss United Arab Emirates (UAE) player Asif Khan cheaply in the second match of the Asia Cup 2025. The game is being played on Wednesday, September 10, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.The dismissal came on the third delivery of the 11th over of UAE’s innings. Shivam Dube bowled a good-length scrambled seam delivery that moved away after pitching. Asif, trapped on the crease, went for it slightly away from his body and only managed a thick edge. The ball flew low to the right of Sanju Samson, who reacted quickly to grab a sharp diving catch.Watch the video of the dismissal here:The right-handed batter had a disappointing outing, scoring just two runs off seven balls. Asif’s dismissal left UAE struggling at 51/6 after 10.3 overs.UAE crumbles to 57 in Asia Cup 2025 clash against INDIndia skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to field against UAE. Jasprit Bumrah claimed the first wicket for the Men in Blue, dismissing Alishan Sharafu for 22 off 17 balls in the fourth over. In the next over, Varun Chakaravarthy removed Muhammad Zohaib for two off five balls.Kuldeep Yadav was exceptional in his second over, taking three wickets, dismissing Rahul Chopra (3), Muhammad Waseem (19), and Harshit Kaushik (2), as UAE lost half their side at 50. Shivam Dube then claimed three quick wickets in just two overs, while Axar Patel picked up one, as UAE collapsed from 50/5 to 55/9.Kuldeep Yadav finished the innings by dismissing Haider Ali, with UAE all out for 57 in 13.1 overs. Kuldeep returned impressive figures of 4/7 in 2.1 overs, while Dube ended with 3/4 in two overs. The Men in Blue need just 58 runs in 20 overs as they look to start their title defense with a win.