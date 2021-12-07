Sachin's daughter Sara Tendulkar makes her modeling debut 

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar has stolen the limelight with her modeling debut. The 24-year-old, who has often bowled everyone over with her fashion sense, collaborated with a clothing brand for a promotional video.

Sara Tendulkar can be seen sharing screen space with Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff in the ad. The trio could be seen sharing great chemistry on-screen and the fans thoroughly enjoyed the outcome.

Sara Tendulkar in the promotional video

Here is Sara Tendulkar's ad shoot video:

Fans wished Sara Tendulkar the best for her future endeavors and were thrilled to see her excel on screen. Some of them pushed her to make her big screen debut as well.

No technical issue with Shubman Gill: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar recently analyzed Shubman Gill's batting skills and said there aren't any issues with the former KKR man's batting technique. The 'Master Blaster' noted that Gill knows how to play on hard and bouncy tracks. Tendulkar feels Gill could do well on the upcoming tour of South Africa as well.

“When it comes to technique, different surfaces will test you differently. I think Shubman has an advantage as he played a very crucial inning (91) in Brisbane where we won the Test match. He has had the experience of playing on hard and bouncy tracks and I felt that he looked pretty comfortable. So, I don’t think there is any technical issue as such.”

However, Tendulkar wants Gill to convert his starts into big scores. He said in this regard:

“Shubman has started well and shown a lot of promise. The way he builds his innings, he has been good so far. Just that he needs to go further and convert those 40s into big scores. Once you get into that squad, it is about how hungry you are for bigger scores which I am sure he is."

Tendulkar added:

"He needs to just convert those starts and not lose concentration. Both in Kanpur and Mumbai, he got good deliveries. He is on a learning curve and will definitely take lessons."

Also Read Article Continues below

India will play three Tests and three ODIs in South Africa starting on December 26.

Edited by Diptanil Roy