Sarah Taylor becomes first female coach in men's franchise cricket; joins Team Abu Dhabi as assistant coach

Team Abu Dhabi have made a historic announcement ahead of the fifth edition of the T10 League. The Abu Dhabi-based team has become the first franchise in men's professional cricket history to sign a female coach.

Team Abu Dhabi announced on Twitter on Friday that England's wicket-keeper batter Sarah Taylor will serve as an assistant coach for the squad for the upcoming T10 League season.

"History maker! We’re proud to announce @Sarah_Taylor30 as our assistant coach for Season 5 of the #AbuDhabiT10! She becomes the FIRST female coach in Men’s professional franchise cricket!" Team Abu Dhabi wrote on Twitter.

Sarah Taylor recently turned up for Welsh Fire in Women's Hundred 2021, having retired from international cricket in 2019. In her international career, Taylor played 10 Tests, 126 ODIs and 90 T20I matches for the England women's cricket team.

Taylor was one of the best wicket-keeper batters in international cricket during her time as an active player. It will be interesting to see how she transitions into her new role as a men's team coach.

Team Abu Dhabi have big names like Chris Gayle and Liam Livingstone in their squad

Chris Gayle will play for Team Abu Dhabi in T10 League 2021

Team Abu Dhabi have a star-studded squad for the fifth season of the T10 League. Global stars like Chris Gayle, Liam Livingstone, Paul Stirling, Marchant de Lange, Obed McCoy, Colin Ingram, Danny Briggs, Fidel Edwards and Naveen ul Haq are part of the Abu Dhabi-based franchise.

In the previous edition of the T10 League, Team Abu Dhabi finished third after beating the Qalandars in the 3rd place playoff. The home franchise will be keen to win the trophy in the fifth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League that is set to begin on November 19.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee