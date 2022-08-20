“Sasta Rohit Sharma” - When Hitman’s doppelganger in Pakistan took social media by storm

Current Team India captain Rohit Sharma has been in the news for multiple reasons over the years. Mostly, it has been for his cricketing achievements - whether with the willow or as a leader. However, in September 2021, the Hitman went viral for a completely hilarious reason.

A Twitter user shared an image of a man holding a glass of 'sharbat' in Pakistan. The picture went viral because the person in the post had an amazing resemblance to Rohit.

The user, a journalist named Shiraz Hassan, uploaded the image with an equally funny caption:

“Who said Pakistan is not safe for visiting international cricketers? Just saw star Indian player Rohit Sharma, enjoying a glass of Aalu Bukhara (plum) sharbat at Rawalpindi's saddar.”

Shiraz Hassan @ShirazHassan Who said Pakistan is not safe for visiting international cricketers?

Just saw star Indian player Rohit Sharma, enjoying a glass of Aalu Bukhara (plum) sharbat at Rawalpindi's saddar.



(Photo: Mukhtar Aziz Kansi) Who said Pakistan is not safe for visiting international cricketers?Just saw star Indian player Rohit Sharma, enjoying a glass of Aalu Bukhara (plum) sharbat at Rawalpindi's saddar.(Photo: Mukhtar Aziz Kansi) https://t.co/GN1gG8N2jT

The striking resemblance between the man in the post and the star Indian cricketer was instantly spotted by other social media users as well, leading to a flurry of funny reactions and memes. Quite a few, on the other hand, did not agree with the observation. Here are some responses to the post on Rohit’s lookalike:

SR⚡️ @orngebellpepper @ShirazHassan He needs the sharbat. MI haar rhi h to pressure handling ke liye jaruri h @ShirazHassan He needs the sharbat. MI haar rhi h to pressure handling ke liye jaruri h😂

truth_serum @imravi125 @ShirazHassan If he looks like 🤣rohit sharma.. Then ramiz raja looks like albert einstein @ShirazHassan If he looks like 🤣rohit sharma.. Then ramiz raja looks like albert einstein

Raheel Khan @rkhan70 @ShirazHassan He is here for National T20 to play for Northerns @ShirazHassan He is here for National T20 to play for Northerns

Hari Javalkar @HariJavalkar @ShirazHassan Who said he looks like rohit sharma.consult doctor for eye checkup @ShirazHassan Who said he looks like rohit sharma.consult doctor for eye checkup

“Important not to allow the pressure to creep in too much” - Rohit Sharma

The Indian captain is currently preparing for the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11. The tournament will be significant for Asian sides, considering the T20 World Cup will be played in Australia later this year.

In a recent interaction, Rohit opened up on the importance of a having a relaxed environment in the team. Speaking on Star Sports’ ‘Follow the blues’, he commented:

"For me as a captain, it is very important that we create an environment for the players where they don't feel that it's a very high-pressure environment. We try and create (an environment) for the guys to come out in this team and try have fun and enjoy each other's company.

"Because I strongly feel that it's important not to allow the pressure to creep in too much. When you're playing, obviously, there will be pressure because when you are holding the ball in your hand, there is pressure on you as a bowler,” he added.

The Indian skipper explained that batters have fortunes in their own hands when out in the middle, but there are areas where they can be given support. He elaborated:

"When you're batting in the middle, there is pressure, and that is what you have to handle on your own. The captain or coach or anyone, no one can do nothing about it, but yourself. So, I think those aspects, of course, it is your responsibility, but there are so many other factors that come in to play and I feel I need to take care of it.”

India will begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign by taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on August 28.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert