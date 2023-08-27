Saud Shakeel added to Pakistan's Asia Cup 2023 squad

The middle-order batter Saud Shakeel has been added to the Pakistan squad for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, which starts on August 30th in Multan, with the hosts facing Nepal. The left-handed batter was initially included for the ongoing three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

Pakistan gave an opportunity to Shakeel in the ongoing final ODI against Afghanistan in Hambantota as they carried four changes after sealing the series in the 2nd game. The 27-year-old had featured in five ODIs and managed only 67 runs at 22.33. His solitary fifty against England at Lord's in 2021; however, it ended in a losing cause.

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, the southpaw failed to cash in on his opportunity in the third ODI against Afghanistan as he managed only 9 off 6, hitting a couple of boundaries before Afghan keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz ran him out. Shakeel particularly grabbed attention due to his double hundred against Sri Lanka in the recent two-Test series.

Pakistan clean sweep ODI series against Afghanistan ahead of 2023 Asia Cup

Pakistan cricket team. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Co. won the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan convincingly to prepare themselves for the Asia Cup. In the final ODI, the Men in Green put on 268 after electing to bat first, headlined by a 110-run partnership between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan after a mini-collapse from the batting line-up.

Among the lower-order batters, Agha Salman (38*) and Mohammad Nawaz (30) were the significant contributors.

With the ball, Shadab Khan was their most successful bowler, bagging figures of 10-1-42-3, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, and Mohammad Nawaz picked up two wickets each.

Expand Tweet

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman fought valiantly with his 37-ball 64, laced with five fours and as many sixes to fall in a tame manner in the 46th over. Pakistan also climbed to the top of the ODI rankings with a 3-0 result.